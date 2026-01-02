Cast: Ibrahim Yekini, Akinfolarin Olamide, Kevin Ikeduba, Jumai Sanni, Ogboluke, Irewole Olaniyan, Kemi Apesin, Adeniyi Stephen, Ololu Damilola, Jimoh Uthman Olamilekan, Ojumola Bello, Adegbite Adewale Oluwaseun, Orekoya Keji, Samson Folarin, Victoria Adeboye, Aderoju Olarinre, Taofeek Adewale, Muhammed Aremu, Toyin Emperor, Ko Oluwatosin, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, Yemi Elesho

Director: Ibrahim Yekini

Run time:

Streaming Platform: YouTube

After seven intense chapters, the ‘Koleoso’ saga continues with another emotionally and spiritually charged episode, embodying what is arguably one of the most supernatural narratives in recent times.

The seventh instalment portrays a confrontation with destiny, betrayal, and the ghosts of choices made long ago.

But with the introduction of new casts and an unexpected twist, this episode has set he tone for the emergence of a new generation of ‘Koleoso’ followers.

Previously on ‘Koleoso’

In the seventh instalment of the movie, Koleoso (Ibrahim Yekini) and his family have embraced peace to the chagrin of his loyalists.

That peace was short-lived as Oshobola (Kemi Apesin) is swindled by Oracle (Kevin Ikeduba).

As they embark on a trip to regain what was stolen, Okeoso is tackled by Osowande (Quadri Bakare), a son he didn’t know he had.

This changes the course of events, causing Koleoso to cut his trip short.

Somewhere along the line, Koleoso meets the son he didn’t know he had.

A new player, Langidi, the spirit that has been kidnapping students, kidnaps Tolani, Efun’s friend.

The emergence of Esu Odara changed the course of everything, as the Oso family once again embarks on a showdown that leaves them victorious.

Plot

In this instalment, the Oso family finds itself at odds with itself. Oshobola and Efun are at odds with Koleoso, while their father attempts to reconcile his children.

Oracle takes advantage of the crisis in the family and morphs into both sisters with the intention of taking Koleoso down.

Once again, his effort was thwarted.

Meanwhile, Osowande has been accepted into the family, despite their insistence that he must be enrolled in school.

While in school, he saves his classmate from bullies. Grateful, she insists that he must meet her father.

Osowande takes his father, Koleoso, along to meet his classmate’s father, only to discover that he is Oracle.

Review

Not much has changed since the initial trilogy, which started as a family drama but quickly escalated into spiritual warfare.

Initially, the film’s producers announced the seventh instalment as the finale, but then surprised its fans with another film, in the form of a season 2.

The question is why?

Although ‘Koleoso’ part 8 ended on a sound note, the body of the film felt like it was about to collapse under its own weight.

The eighth film installation struggled and failed to meet the expectations and standards set by the previous episodes of the film series.

While viewers may want to know the outcome of Koleoso’s son befriending his chief adversary’s daughter, it would have made more sense for the producers to end the film series while the ovation was high.

Verdict: 6/10

More Pictures: