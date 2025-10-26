Cast: Ibrahim Yekini, Akinfolarin Olamide, Kevin Ikeduba, Jumai Sanni, Ogboluke, Irewole Olaniyan, Kemi Apesin, Adeniyi Stephen, Ololu Damilola, Jimoh Uthman Olamilekan, Ojumola Bello, Adegbite Adewale Oluwaseun, Orekoya Keji, Samson Folarin, Victoria Adeboye, Aderoju Olarinre, Taofeek Adewale, Muhammed Aremu, Toyin Emperor, Ko Oluwatosin, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, Yemi Elesho

Director: Ibrahim Yekini

Run time:

Streaming Platform: YouTube

In the months since the fifth part of Koleoso, the movie seems to have generated a cult following.

This is visible in the buzz the sixth part of the film generated upon its release.

To recap the events so far, Koleoso (Ibrahim Yekini) had been in a battle with the Aroni Initiates, who cast a spell on him that left his arm transfixed and holding a machete.

His father, Oshogbemi, and siblings Efun (Akinfolarin Olamide) and Oshobola (Oluwakemi Apesin) also had private battles they fought in the spirit realm.

Oguta, acting on the orders of the Aroni Initiates, lures Koleoso and his father to their shrine by kidnapping Oshobola and Efun.

Plot

Not much has changed since the initial trilogy, which started as a family drama but quickly escalated into spiritual warfare.

With the Aroni Initiates now completely decimated by Koleoso’s grandmother, the entire family regains their freedom and returns home.

Not only do they return to an estate agent trying to sell their house. Believing they are dead and gone, the streets have gone rogue, attempting to burn down the house.

Meanwhile, Koleoso’s wife, Osun (Yetunde Barnabas), delivers a child but dies in the process.

In a twist of events, Koeloso’s family has sued for peace and has vowed not to use their powers for anything negative.

But trouble comes knocking when Osobola is swindled, and Koleoso’s enemies keep trying to take shots at him.

Koleoso and his siblings decide to ditch conflict avoidance as they embark on what is expected to be the showdown in the next part of the movie.

Review

Part six of ‘Koleoso’ continues on its path of intrigue, but unfortunately waters down the hype the movie has received in the past months.

Although the film continues with its fast pace and engaging storyline, what’s a ‘Koeoso’ movie without striking lightning and throwing fire?

However, viewers are not left hanging. One of the most intriguing moments of Part Six is Koleoso’s child growing by the minute. Literally, he even names himself at his naming ceremony.

As they return from captivity, Koleoso and his family lose their memories but begin to regain them little by little.

In a turn of events, Oracle (Kevin Ikeduba), a businessman who works with politicians, approaches Osobola to give him three girls from her brothel to accompany his clients to Singapore.

He pays her in hard currency, which turns into a bag of stones.

As she prepared for the showdown in part 7, this drew the witch’s ire.

Nothing is to be said about this episode other than that it lays the foundation for an expected epic finale.

Verdict: 6/10