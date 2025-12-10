One of the most successful and significant early Nigerian films, “Bisi, Daughter of the River,” may soon be revisited from a contemporary perspective.

A movie producer is seeking to remake the film, which represents the “golden age” of Nigerian cinema in the 1970s, when filmmakers began producing films on celluloid for Nigerian audiences.

The film, whose production was reportedly financially supported by the late business magnate, M.K.O. Abiola, starred, among others, Patti Boulaye (Patricia Ngozi Ebigwei), John Chukwu, and Jab Adu.

Its success also helped to pave the way for future filmmakers and foster a sense of possibility for home-grown Nigerian movies, long before the video-based boom of the 1990s.

Due to the film’s significance in laying the foundations for modern Nollywood, the producer, through his lawyer, Rockson Igelige, has sought copyright clearance for a remake of the film from a contemporary perspective.

In a notice issued by Igelige, a copy of which was made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, he requested information that could assist in establishing contact with the estate of Ladi Ladebo, producer of the 1977 film.

Clearance

According to Mr Igelige, his client had made repeated attempts over several months to contact the film producer to obtain copyright clearance, but had yet to receive a response.

The lawyer noted that Section 35(1) of the Copyright Act, 2022, empowers his client to obtain the copyright clearance on the grounds of public interest.

He, therefore, requested anyone possessing information that could assist in establishing contact with the producer to reach out at 08033076491 or [email protected]

Adapted from a play of the same title, by Ladi Ladebo, Jab Adu, and Kola Ogunnaike, the main character, Bisi, in the film, is from the coastal town of Badagry.

Her father believes she is a “gift” from the river goddess, “Yemoja,” and insists that she become a priestess serving the goddess.

Rejecting this destiny, Bisi flees to Lagos and becomes a secretary for a businessman (named Paul Banji).

There, she falls in love with his business partner, Dexter Raymond — a relationship that severs any hope of returning to Badagry.

The film introduces danger through a villainous character (Babalola), who plots to kill Dexter and Bisi to sabotage the business.

Under threat, Bisi tries to escape, but during a dramatic chase in a boat, she tragically falls into the river and drowns, in view of worshippers of Yemoja.

The film ends with the implication that the river goddess has claimed her as her own.

(NAN)