A new report by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has revealed the vast scale of corruption in Nigeria, documenting 100 high-profile cases involving public officials and private individuals.

According to the compendium, allegedly stolen amounts are reported in multiple currencies: N1.387 trillion, $53.84 billion, and £1 million.

The report, unveiled Tuesday by the HEDA Resource Centre in Lagos, referenced pending court cases involving former governors, ministers, senators, and other public officials accused of fraud, money laundering, embezzlement, and abuse of office.

Notable high-profile cases

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed the compendium and found that the cases include one involving former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, who is accused of money laundering involving N4 billion in public fund.

Former Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris is facing trial over alleged N109 billion fraud.

In contrast, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello faces N110 billion in fraud charges and property forfeiture worth N80.2 billion.

Former Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye is also undergoing prosecution for a $6 billion scheme tied to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Plant, while former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke faces allegations of $20 billion in fraud and property forfeiture.

Other notable cases include Ali Bello and Daudu Sulaiman’s N10 billion fraud case and Fatuyi Yemi Phillips’ N43.5 billion misappropriation allegations.

Prominent former governors also appear in the compendium. Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, who is a serving senator, also faces N7.6 billion money laundering allegations.

Former Taraba Darius Ishaku and former Abia State State Governor Theodore Orji are linked to N27 billion and N60.85 billion fraud cases, respectively, while former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam faces allegations involving N3.1 billion money laundering.

The compendium also listed cases involving corporate and agency officials. Former AMCON Managing Director Ahmed Kuru faces N33.8 billion in money laundering charges, while former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele is also facing corruption charges in different courts in Lagos and Abuja.

Patterns and agency involvement

According to the report, fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement dominate high-profile financial misconduct, often accompanied by abuse of office.

It added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting 76 per cent of these cases, while the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) handles 16 per cent. Other agencies involved include the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Analysis shows former governors account for 16 per cent of defendants, former ministers and advisers 7 per cent, senators 1 per cent, and other public officials 76 per cent. Most cases (58 per cent) are ongoing; 11 per cent have resulted in sentencing, and 9 per cent involve property seizures. Fraud accounts for 54 per cent of charges, money laundering 20 per cent, and misappropriation or mismanagement 8 per cent.

The report said corruption increases the cost of doing business, discourages investment, and undermines economic and political decisions, contributing to underdevelopment, insurgency, forced migration, and widespread poverty.

HEDA researchers compiled the report by reviewing all available sources on 100 high-profile cases, pdating the data with current information, and analysing it using IBM SPSS Version 23 to produce tables, histograms, and visualisations.

Nigeria’s intractable corruption crisis

Transparency International has consistently ranked Nigeria among the world’s most corrupt nations. In the 2022 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), the country placed 150th with 24 points.

Nigeria, however, recorded a slight improvement in the CPI released in January 2024 by Transparency International (TI), moving five places up to 145 out of 180 countries assessed. Apart from climbing from its previous 150th position, the country also gained one point, scoring 25 out of a possible 100 in the 2023 CPI results.

The CPI, arguably the world’s most widely referenced corruption ranking, measures perceived levels of corruption in the public sector. It is scored on a scale of zero to 100, where zero represents “highly corrupt” and 100 indicates a “very clean” system.

“Small fluctuations or changes in a country’s CPI score are not usually significant,” TI, the Berlin-based non-profit organisation focused on combating corruption globally, stated.

Despite the marginal improvement, TI noted that Nigeria’s 25 points place it below the Sub-Saharan African average of 33 points.

Seychelles (71 points) remains the top performer in the region, followed by Cabo Verde (64) and Botswana (59). At the bottom of the index are Equatorial Guinea (17), South Sudan (13) and Somalia (11), all showing no signs of improvement.

Nigeria shares its 145th position with Liberia, Madagascar and Mozambique.

“Cases of corruption and related challenges in justice systems in the region range from reports of bribery to extortion and political interference in justice systems of countries like Nigeria (25), to the dismissal and imprisonment of magistrates accused of corruption in Burundi (20), and all the way to the denial of justice for victims of human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (20),” TI reported.

‘Youth as catalysts of integrity’

In his keynote address at the unveiling event, former Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Muhyi Magaji urged Nigerian youths to champion integrity in the fight against corruption.

Speaking on the theme, “Youth as Catalysts of Integrity: Building a Corruption-Free Future for Nigeria,” Mr Magaji said high unemployment and limited opportunities often encourage tolerance for corrupt practices.

He encouraged youths to embrace honesty, fairness, and civic responsibility and use education and social media to strengthen transparency.

“Integrity pays. No matter what. No matter how long,” Mr Magaji said, calling for active youth participation in national development and anti-corruption efforts.

The event drew civil society leaders, government representatives, legal practitioners, media professionals, and youth advocates.

A panel of youth leaders and law students echoed this message, emphasising the critical role of young Nigerians in shaping the country’s future leadership.

Moderated by Mayowa Shobo of HEDA, the panel featured Anyawu Chinwe of the Lagos State Young Lawyers Association, Adigun Olalekan of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Lagos Chapter, and law students Abdullahi Adesina and Ajiri Peter from the Lagos State University and the University of Lagos, respectively.

The panel highlighted that youths, who constitute 60 to 65 per cent of Nigeria’s population, are uniquely positioned to influence governance and serve as advocates for transparency.

Ms Anyawu stressed the importance of positive role models, saying, “If they are involved in politics from now, they are going to be in front of the leaders in the future.”

Mr Adesina emphasised ethics education as a means to guide youths toward corruption-free leadership, while Mr Peter pointed out that corruption exists in everyday actions, including favouritism, queue-jumping, and abuse of office.

The panellists also linked economic empowerment to anti-corruption efforts, noting that unemployment and financial hardship often push youths into unethical survival strategies.

Ms Anyawu advised young people to define personal boundaries and rely on moral guidance from family and religious institutions.

Mr Olalekan encouraged youth training and skills development initiatives as platforms for self-reliance.

‘Corruption, a development crisis’

Speaking on the broader context of corruption, Adeola Soetan, a public affairs analyst, described Nigeria’s corruption landscape as “both beautiful and awkward” during the compendium presentation.

He cited high-profile cases, including embezzlement by public officials and business leaders, and underscored systemic issues such as judicial delays, political interference, and technical legal manoeuvres that allow perpetrators to evade accountability.

He praised whistleblowers, civil society, and anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC for their roles in exposing malpractices.

HEDA Executive Secretary Sulaimon Arigbabu, in his welcome remarks, said the unveiling of the ninth edition of the compendium reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and civic engagement.

He described corruption as “not merely a financial crime but a development crisis” that erodes public trust and deprives citizens of essential services.

He encouraged youths, lawyers, media professionals, and civil society actors to use the compendium as a tool for advocacy, research, and public enlightenment.

Representatives of key institutions also delivered goodwill messages. Nita Chikura, representing ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged stronger youth involvement, citing programmes such as Anti-Corruption Clubs in schools and Student Anti-Corruption Vanguards in tertiary institutions.

Zandra Eguavoen of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) highlighted the role of youths in national value renewal and civic responsibility, while Oluwakemi Peters of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) called for collective action across sectors to combat corruption and protect consumer rights.

Mary Omonoyan of ICPC further encouraged youths to adopt innovative approaches, using digital platforms and tech initiatives to expose corrupt acts, promote accountability, and foster social responsibility.

She warned against prioritising material wealth over civic and moral obligations, urging parents and communities to instil ethical values in children from an early age.

Concluding the event, stakeholders agreed that corruption can only be effectively tackled through collective engagement, ethical leadership, and practical initiatives.

They reaffirmed the centrality of Nigerian youths in driving a culture of integrity and shaping a corruption-free future.