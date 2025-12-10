The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has pledged to pursue the dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue and facilitate railway connectivity across the North Central region to boost economic growth and improve livelihoods.

Cyril Tsenyil, Managing Director of the Commission, gave the assurance at the launch and signing ceremony of the Ajaokuta Economic City (Kogi–Hunan Free Trade Zone) agreement between the Kogi State Government and a Chinese consortium.

Mr Tsenyil described the project as a strategic initiative that offers the newly established commission an opportunity to identify developmental gaps and contribute meaningfully to the prosperity of Kogi State, the region and the country.

He said the NCDC was established not to compete with state governments but to complement their efforts by removing obstacles to development and strengthening collaboration across the North Central zone.

The MD commended Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi for his foresight in initiating the free trade zone, which he said would stimulate growth and harness the state’s mineral, cultural and human resources.

In his remarks, Mr Ododo said the project was a bold and transformative step that would redefine the economic landscape of Kogi and accelerate national development.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the Ajaokuta Free Trade Zone, describing it as a gateway to employment generation and industrial expansion.

The governor also expressed delight that the project was taking off at a time when the NCDC was beginning operations with a clear commitment to provide infrastructure that would support the initiative.

He reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to partner closely with the Commission.

Leader of the Chinese consortium, Li Zhensheng, said the group was pleased to partner with the Kogi Government under the leadership of Ododo, adding that the project would be funded in collaboration with global partners.

Other stakeholders at the event expressed support for the initiative and pledged contributions toward its successful implementation.

