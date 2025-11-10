Nigeria’s ‘3 Cold Dishes,’ co-produced by Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and actress Osas Ighodaro, clinched the ‘Best Nigerian Film’ award.

Lateef Adedimeji’s historical epic ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ won ‘Best Actor’, ‘Achievement in Makeup’ at the 2025 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The 21st Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), whose nominations were announced on 11 October, took place on Sunday night at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Top wins

At the award ceremony, the Burkinabè thriller ‘Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions’ and South Africa’s ‘The Heart is a Muscle’ emerged as the biggest winners, with the two films tied for the night’s highest honours, each taking home four awards.

‘Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions’ claimed ‘Best Director’ for Dany Kouyaté, ‘Achievement in Costume Design’, ‘Achievement in Screenplay’, and ‘Best Film in an African Language’, cementing its dominance as a pan-African favourite.

Moreover, ‘The Heart is a Muscle’ matched that feat with four major wins, including ‘Achievement in Cinematography’, ‘Achievement in Editing’, and the evening’s most coveted prize, ‘Best Film’, solidifying its place as one of the continent’s most technically accomplished productions.

Nollywood

Nigeria’s ‘3 Cold Dishes’, a pan-African thriller co-produced by Damini and actress Osas Ighodaro, also made a strong showing, clinching the ‘Best Nigerian Film’ award. It also earned ‘Achievement in Production Design’, while its star, Ruby Akubueze, took home ‘Best Young/Promising Actor’.

Another Nigerian title, ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ by Lateef Adedimeji, bagged two awards, ‘Best Actor and Achievement in Makeup’, which reaffirms Nollywood’s steady presence at Africa’s most prestigious film event.

Other notable win includes the Nigerian film, ‘Old Righteous Blues, which won ‘Achievement in Soundtrack’, adding to the evening’s musical celebration.

Award night

The night opened with a theatrical flourish, as veteran actor Pete Edochie appeared on stage in a divine role, seated between two angels.

“I created the African continent before the others. Our men and women run faster than all the other people in the world,” Mr Edochie said. His short performance with fellow actor Tony Umez set a dramatic tone for the evening.

AMAA founder Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe formally opened the ceremony, receiving 26 sealed envelopes containing this year’s winners from the 6-man jury.

The AMAA founder praised the posterity and unity the award academy has brought to Africa, saying it complements the rise of the continent’s movie industry.

“But as remarkable as Nigeria’s film industry is, we are reminded of a popular African adage that says a tree does not make a forest.

“Nigeria is a vital and vibrant member of our continent, but her finest contribution comes when she complements the whole when African nations rise together, through collaboration, not competition,” Mr Anyiam-Osigwe said.

The event was laced with electrifying musical performances from Afrobeat singer Made Kuti and the Godbless and Ebony Band, celebrating the fusion of film and music that defines African artistry.

Additionally, other diaspora honours went to ‘Superman Doesn’t Steal’ (USA) for ‘Best Diaspora Short’, and ‘Rediscovering Fenon’ (USA/Algeria/Martinique) for ‘Best Diaspora Documentary’. Find the complete list below.

FULL LIST:

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

The Missing Piece – Kenya

Vandals – Mozambique

Echoes From The Past- Nigeria/UK

Abu Judy -Egypt

Chikha-Queen – Morocco

MIA – Burkina Faso

Stigma – Tunisia

Lee’s Waxul – Senegal – WINNER

The last Harvest – Cape Verde

Jibril Malafia Award for Best Animation

Dawn – Cameroun

My Brother, My Brother- Egypt/France/Germany – WINNER

The Travails of Ajadi – Nigeria

Nkizzi’s First Day – Uganda

Amara and the Spirit of Nyamagunda – Uganda

Monologue – Nigeria/UK

Best Documentary

The Journey East – DRC

Double Minority – Nigeria

The Empty Grave – Tanzania/UK

Khartoum – Sudan/UK – WINNER

Ancestral Visions of the Future -Lesotho/France/Germany

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions -B/Faso – WINNER

Small Gods – Uganda/UK

Lukas – Namibia

Lobola Man – South Africa

Lisabi: The Uprising – Nigeria

The Heart is a Muscle – South Africa

Michael Anyiam Odigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad

Lemohang Jeremiah – ‘Ancestral Visions of the Future’ -Lesotho/France/Germany – WINNER

‘Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions’ – (B/Faso)

Khartoum – Ibrahim Snoopy – Sudan

Best Diaspora Short

Cartes – USA

Superman Doesn’t steal – USA – WINNER

Harvest – USA

Best Diaspora Documentary

The Billy Preston Story – USA

Carnival: ‘They Can’t Steal Our Joy – Canada

Missing Rio Doce – Brazil/France

Rediscovering Fenon – USA/Algeria/Martinique – WINNER

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Sisters Maid – Brazil

Romeo N Juliet 4EVA – Jamaica – WINNER

The Model, The Mannequin and Me – USA

Award for Achievement in Production Design

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions

The Heart is a Muscle

3 Cold Dishes – WINNER

Last Stop

Red Circle

Achievement In Costume Design

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions – WINNER

The Lost Days

The Masked King

The Serpent Gift

Hunting Jessica Brok

Award for Achievement In Make-up

Spelonk

Lisabi: The Uprising – WINNER

Amanayanbo

The Masked King

The Heart is a Muscle

Award for Achievement In Soundtrack

Recall

Freedom Way

Old Righteous Blues – WINNER

Kites

Le Point- The Bridge

Award for Achievement In Visual Effects

For Land, For Love, For Power – WINNER

Lisabi

Spelonk

Hunting Jessica Brok

Amanayanbo: The Eagle King

Award for Achievement In Sound

Algiers – WINNER

Old Righteous Blues

Le Point – The Bridge

Hunting Jessica Brok

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions -B/Faso

Award for Achievement In Cinematography

3 Cold Dishes

Old Righteous Blues

Spelonk

Small gods

For love, for land, for power

The Heart is a muscle – WINNER

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions -B/Faso

Award for Achievement In Editing

For Love, For Land, For power

Spelonk

The Heart is a Muscle – WINNER

3 Cold Dishes

Algiers

Award for Achievement In Screenplay

Old Righteous Blues

Le Point – The Bridge

For Love, For Land, For Power

Small Gods

Red circle

Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions -B/Faso – WINNER

NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film

Lisabi: The Uprising

Recall

Freedom Way

The Serpent Gift

Amanayanbo

3 Cold Dishes

Red Circle

The Masked King

Award for Best Young/ Promising Actor

Alejandro Cooper- Lukas

Turinayo Jatham – Small gods

Tiwalola Adebola-Walter – Freedom Way

Kisi Ogborueche – Kill Boro

Ruby Akubueze – 3 Cold Dishes

Award For Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kojo Boakye – Two of a Kind

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Clemento Ashietey – Last Stop – WINNER

Abdulai Saidu Kamara – Code of Honour

Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Zohra Chetioui – Le Point- The Bridge

Tina Mba – The Serpent Gift – WINNER

Fadela Brown – Old Righteous Blues

Bukky Wright – Red Circle

Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Keenan Arrison – The Heart is a Muscle

Debebe Eshetu – For love, for land, for power

Adjetey Anang – Last Stop- WINNER

Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising – WINNER

Ayden Croy- Old Righteous Blues

Bizimana Hussain – Small Gods

Mahamadi Nana – Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions -B/Faso

Nabil Asli – Algiers

Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman – The Serpent Gift

Analisa Munyana – Mucoma: The Battle of the Couple

Shaffy Bello – The Masked King

Danica De La Ray Jones- Hunting Jessica Brok

Getahun Hailu – For Love, For Land, For Power

Florence Mariserena – Small gods – WINNER

Meriem Medjkane – Algiers

Osas Ighodaro, Fat Toure, and Maud Guerard – 3 Cold Dishes

Award for Best Debut Feature Film by a Director

The Lost Days – Wingonia Ikpi

Small Gods- Asher Rosen

Algiers- Chakib Taleb-Bendiab

Kill Boro- Obayuwana Courage

The Heart is a Muscle – Imran Hamdulay

Freedom Way – Afolabi Olalekan

Award for Best Director

Niyi Akinmolayan- Lisabi: The Uprising (Nigeria)