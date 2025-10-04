The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have announced that it has initiated efforts with the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to tackle the rising menace of digital piracy and the operation of unlicensed streaming platforms in Nigeria.

A statement by the NCC, made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, revealed that during a courtesy visit to the NCC headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Director and CEO of NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, stressed the urgent need for stronger collaboration between the two agencies.

He noted that while the NFVCB regulates films and video works through censorship, classification, and licensing, the rapid expansion of digital platforms has created new threats to Nigeria’s creative economy.

“One of the most disturbing trends today is the piracy of Nigerian films on encrypted platforms such as Telegram. This criminal activity robs our stakeholders of their earnings, discourages quality content creation, and undermines national security,” Mr Husseini said.

Illegal streaming

The NFVCB CEO also expressed concern that some telecommunication operators are now operating streaming services without securing the required licenses for the exhibition and distribution of films from the NFVCB.

He reiterated that such practices expose Nigerians to unclassified and unregulated content, which poses cultural and security risks.

To address these issues, Mr Husseini urged the NCC to collaborate with the Nigerian Copyright Commission and the NFVCB to combat piracy on encrypted platforms.

He also sought the commission’s assistance in requiring telecom operators to obtain NFVCB’s distribution and exhibition licenses before streaming films.

The NFVCB executive director also urged the commission to set up a joint technical committee to harmonise regulatory oversight.

Moreover, Mr Husseini stated that Nigeria’s film industry is both a cultural treasure and an economic driver.

“Protecting it is in our national interest,” he said, adding that the NFVCB-NCC partnership would ensure a safer digital ecosystem and a fair marketplace for creative talents.

Partnership

Responding on behalf of the NCC, the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, who represented the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, assured the NFVCB of NCC’s commitment to partnership.

She revealed that both agencies would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fast-track interventions when infractions occur.

Ms Makama further briefed the delegation about NCC’s existing framework on Child Online Protection. She pledged to investigate reports of unlicensed streaming by Telecommunications companies and piracy on Telegram, describing the latter as “a form of cybercrime,” the statement highlighted.