Gold Lilies Productions has released the first official teaser for ‘Osamede’, a highly anticipated Nigerian historical fantasy film set in the mystical world of the 1897 Benin Empire, which offers audiences a captivating glimpse into what is poised to be a landmark in African cinema.

Directed by James Omokwe, the filmmaker behind the AMVCA-winning Showmax series ‘Itura’, ‘Cheta M’, and ‘Ajoche’, ‘Osamede’ charts the journey of a young orphan girl who transforms into the supernatural guardian of the sacred Aruosa stone.

The teaser introduces audiences to Osamede’s awakening power and her path as the chosen one in a world rich with history, mythology, and cultural identity.

The film’s tagline declared, “She’s the chosen one. Her power awakens. An ode to womanhood and African identity.”

The film stars Ivie Okujaye Egboh as the titular character, supported by Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi (My Father’s Shadow), and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

The film’s production boasts a blend of epic visual effects and deep-rooted cultural storytelling, bringing the grandeur and spiritual legacy of the Benin Kingdom vividly to life.

Accolades

Following its debut at the Cannes Marché du Film in May, the film received high praise from industry insiders. Kenneth Gyang, director of Netflix’s Nigerian blockbuster ‘Òlòtūré’, called ‘Osamede’ a “beautiful film” after attending its premiere at the Cannes Marché du Film in May.

Similarly, the executive producer, Lilian Olubi, stated that the movie celebrates African women and the continent’s heritage.

“This teaser captures the essence of what we’re bringing to global audiences, it’s African mythology told through the lens of epic fantasy, celebrating both our heritage and the power of African women,” she said.

Nile Entertainment Group will distribute Osamede, which will be released theatrically in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company, founded by film executive Moses Babatope, is renowned for brokering international deals with Disney, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Bros. It aims to position the film as a global cinematic milestone.

“Osamede sets a new standard for African cinema. Rarely does one find such a film honouring our cultural heritage while delivering the epic storytelling that international audiences crave,” said Babatope.

With its blend of fantasy, history, and visual spectacle, Osamede’ is being hailed as a bold new chapter in African filmmaking; one that promises to resonate with audiences worldwide.