Director: Isioma Osaje

Producer: Funke Akindele

Cast: Funke Akindele, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo Salami, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Running time: 2h 34m

Have you ever looked in the mirror and felt like a stranger was staring back at you?

It’s a feeling that creeps in slowly—the realisation that somewhere along the way, you’ve become a version of yourself shaped by expectations, fear, or love that was never yours.

Losing yourself isn’t always loud; sometimes, it’s the quiet sacrifice of dreams, the slow fading of identity in a life that no longer feels like your own.

This is what Filmmaker Funke Akindele intends to tell with her new movie, ‘Finding Me’—especially for women who feel trapped in roles that limit them. She plans to strike grounds on breaking free, reclaiming your identity, and realising you don’t have to stay where you no longer belong. At its heart, the film asks: are you truly living or just existing for others?

Directed by Isioma Osaje and premiered on 16 March, the story follows Atinuke, a young woman struggling with confidence issues, worsened by a manipulative and controlling relationship with Kola. The star-studded cast includes Funke Akindele, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo Salami, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

Plot

Atinuke Phillips (Funke Akindele), a successful CEO, struggles with low self-esteem despite her achievements. Her marriage to Kolawole (Joseph Benjamin), a manipulative real estate developer, is filled with emotional abuse. He body-shames her, pressures her into cosmetic procedures, and exploits her wealth to fund his failing business. At home, her billionaire father (Adele Odule) enforces rigid expectations, discouraging divorce, while her brother (Femi Adebayo) constantly undermines her authority, eager to take over the family business. Desperate to please Kola, Atinuke embarks on a fitness journey and meets Anthony (Efa Iwara), a gym trainer facing financial struggles.

While devoted to his girlfriend Ndidi, he remains unaware that she exploits him. As Atinuke and Anthony grow close, their bond provides them the kindness and support they’ve been missing. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when a moment of passion results in pregnancy, complicating their already entangled lives. Meanwhile, Atinuke’s reckless withdrawal of N500 million to support Kola’s business backfires, costing her the CEO position and giving her brother control. Losing her career unexpectedly frees Atinuke, but Kola’s abuse worsens.

At a business event, he humiliates her publicly while flaunting his mistress, who turns out to be the event’s caterer. As Atinuke struggles to let go, she uncovers damning evidence of Kola’s crimes, including financial fraud and even a possible murder. When she confronts him, he turns violent, and Anthony is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. In the chaos, secrets unravel—including the truth about Atinuke’s son Denrele being adopted. Faced with undeniable evidence of Kola’s evil, Atinuke finally realises she must break free, reclaiming her life on her terms.

Critical Review

“Finding Me” is one of those films that grips you emotionally, making you feel every moment of the main character’s struggles. Every single central character, with their internal battles, is someone you can relate to or empathise with.

Funke Akindele shines as Atinuke, a woman battling self-doubt, a toxic relationship, and toxic masculinity that slowly chip away at her confidence. Her performance is raw and relatable, pulling you into her world of silent suffering and quiet strength. It’s impossible not to root for her, hoping she’ll finally break free from the emotional chains holding her back. But does she break free?… Maybe—maybe not significantly. That’s the suspense that hooks the film’s central theme.

But on the other flip of the film’s delivery and emotional punch, it tries to take on too much at once. You can feel the juggle between domestic abuse, family expectations, workplace struggles, and personal growth, all in a short runtime. This leaves some parts of the story feeling rushed, with certain characters—especially Kola, the toxic boyfriend—not getting the depth they deserve.

His eventual downfall, rather than being a decisive moment, feels a little too easy. Visually, the movie is stunning, and the cinematography helps immerse you in Atinuke’s world. However, the overuse of dramatic music sometimes forces emotion instead of letting scenes breathe naturally.

Then there’s the ending—easily the most talked-about part of the film. When it feels like Atinuke is stepping into her anticipated ‘power,’ the story throws a curveball that leaves you unsure if she’s genuinely free or still trapped in old cycles. While this might be a realistic take on how difficult it is to break free from toxic patterns, it also resolves to feel incomplete.

As a viewer, you’re left wanting more—a more precise moment of victory for Atinuke, something that genuinely feels like she has found herself. Despite its flaws, ‘Finding Me’ is a heartfelt film that sparks essential conversations about self-worth and emotional abuse. It’s the kind of movie that resonates with your decision-making and lingers in your mind long after giving a nod and thumbs up.

Verdict

Finding Me is rated 6/10.

