Kaduna State has consolidated its position as the leading Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performing subnational amongst the 19 northern states in the last two years, owing to Governor Uba Sani’s tax reforms.

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS) which disclosed this in a statement on Friday, was reacting to the claim that suggests a decline in IGR under the present administration

‘’As a validation of the reforms in the revenue sector of the state under Governor Uba Sani, in 2023 and 2024, Kaduna State collected IGR of ₦62.48 billion and ₦71 billion respectively, consolidating its place as the leading IGR performing state in northern Nigeria in the last two years.

‘’Furthermore, in the months of January and February 2025, Kaduna State has already collected an IGR of ₦7.46 billion and ₦6.68 billion respectively, bringing the total revenue collected in two months to ₦14.16 billion,’’ the statement disclosed.

The statement which was signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, Zakari Jamilu Muhammad, noted that records of states IGR collections are in the public domain.

Mr Zakari said that Governor Sani has introduced a series of reforms that have improved tax collection and made tax payment easy, including ‘’ an integrated tax administration portal (PAYKADUNA), financial inclusion initiatives, enhanced taxpayers and stakeholders’ engagement.’’

According to the statement, KADIRS has also deployed ‘’the first-of-its-kind interactive voice response system for taxpayer complaints redressal among several initiatives that have resulted in improved tax administration in the state.’’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Head of Corporate Communication further expatiated on the current automation process of tax collection, explaining that ‘’payments are made through the PAYKADUNA portal or via pay direct channels from which they are swept directly into the State’s Treasury Single Accounts.’’

According to the statement, this process ensures that staff of the Service have no access or interaction with tax collections.

‘’The IGR account is a collection and transit account and not an expenditure account therefore, it is highly inaccurate to think that any amounts can be withdrawn from it to service any interests,’’ it explained.

The statement noted that ‘’the current level of IGR collection of the state speaks to the competence of the Chairman, the management team of the Service and the support they enjoy from the state to function as a professional and apolitical revenue authority of the state.’’

Mr Zakari also debunked the rumour that the former Executive Chairman was removed for calling out the Speaker for refusing to pay taxes, explaining that he had served ‘’his entire four-year tenure as provided in the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, after which a new Executive Chairman was appointed by the Executive Governor.’’

The statement further said that that KADIRS has never received any instructions to facilitate the payment of N100 million, or any payment for that matter, to either an individual or organisation.

The statement pointed out that KADIRS ‘’is an autonomous agency of Kaduna State and remains committed to its mandate of facilitating seamless and efficient revenue mobilization for service delivery, without fear or favour to any individual or group.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

