Movie title: Shining Star

Director: Great Val Edochie

Cast: Bimbo Ademoye, Chioma Akpota, Ernest Obi, Kunle Remi, Biola Kareem, Darasimi Nasi and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga.

Despite the engaging storyline, only a few recent Nollywood films address the struggles of abused children.

According to UNESCO, abuse in all its forms is a daily reality for many Nigerian children, and only a fraction ever receive help. Six out of every ten children experience some form of violence.

Bimbo Ademoye’s movie “Shining Star” tackles this issue brilliantly through satire, shedding light on the harsh realities of child abuse.

Child abuse isn’t just physical; it includes sexual, emotional, and psychological maltreatment or neglect, often by a parent, caregiver, or other adults.

‘Shining Star ” follows the story of Ofoma (played by Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga), who suffers relentless and brutal abuse from his stepfather, Ehis (portrayed by Ernest Obi).

Ofoma’s mother, Endurance (played by Chioma Akpotha), endures her son’s suffering in silence, unable to confront her husband.

Despite the abuse, Ofoma has an unwavering love for baseball. This passion leads to trouble when Ehis wrongly accuses him of stealing money to watch baseball games, though Ofoma only saves up.

The family relocates to a luxury estate in Lagos after Ehis gets a new job.

However, the change in environment does not stop Ehis’s abuse, which ultimately results in police intervention thanks to their neighbours.

In their new neighbourhood, Ofoma befriends Lopada (played by Darasimi Nadi), the daughter of a single mother, Cara (played by Bimbo Ademoye).

Their friendship grows, but things turn dark when Lopada suddenly goes missing.

Character analysis

“The movie ‘Shining Star’ interestingly stars a modest cast, including Bimbo Ademoye, Chioma Akpota, Ernest Obi, Kunle Remi, Biola Kareem, and kids actors Darasimi Nasi and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga.

The children’s actors, Fiyinfoluwa and Darasimi, performed excellently; they stole the show with her impressive performance. Despite their young age, they deliver like a seasoned pro.

Ernest Obi and Chioma Akpotha, who both have a long-standing reputation as impeccable actors, did not disappoint.

Akpotha’s performance was emotional and professional; her character portrays a mother and a wife who fixate on both roles and suffer to watch her child being maltreated by her husband.

Also, the on-screen chemistry between the mothers of the movie and their children – Endurance and Ofoma, as well as Cara and Lopada- makes it seem as though they are biological parents and children.

Movie Analysis

Unlike comedy, tragedy isn’t one of the best sellers in recent Nollywood flicks. But when a tragic story resonates deeply and truly captivates the audience, such tragedy can not be overlooked.

Whilst the movie details the travails of an abused child, it makes a good tragedy as it begins on a sad note and ends likewise. Both the first and last scenes had the main character crying.

The movie mirrors the reality many children face at the hands of their step-parents or even parents. It becomes a clarion call for an attitudinal change towards raising children.

The story passes a simple and highly didactic message as the movie combines emotional depth with a powerful narrative, making it a standout.

The story gives a movie its value. And when a good story meets good casting, it makes the narrative compelling, and the performances are exceptional.

The soundtrack also communicates the movie’s sad emotions—the film was released on Ms Ademoye’s YouTube Page.

The story satires society and depicts some children’s usual yet realistic experiences where a woman remains in the marriage for financial security to cater to the child’s needs.

Ironically, Ehis represents many strict Nigerian fathers who have lost emotional connections with their children. When they come home, the family trembles, mistaking fear for discipline rather than fostering love.

Despite the twist in the movie complicating the narrative, it adds intriguing suspense, making viewers wonder where the story is headed.

Initially, it seems obvious to blame Ehis for the missing child, but the story turns unexpectedly, surprising everyone.

The movie also illustrates the sacrifices of motherhood, showing that parenting can be a thankless and daunting task, not easily understood in its entirety.

Additionally, it highlights the aphorism that it takes a community to raise a child.

The movie also uses subplots like that of baseball to create a plot resolution.

However, “Shining Star” effectively conveys its messages by educating and raising awareness about various issues, including child abuse, baseball, and education. Yet, it leaves us uncertain about Ehis’s ultimate fate.

Verdict

6/10

You Can Watch Shining Star on YouTube

