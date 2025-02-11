On Sunday, the much-anticipated movie Reel Love, co-produced by Timini Egbuson, premiered in grand style at Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.
Top Nollywood celebrities and entertainment industry figures attended the star-studded event, setting the stage for the film’s Valentine’s Day release.
The premiere followed a Black Tie dress code, and attendees did not disappoint. They brought glamour and elegance to the thrillingly designed red carpet.
Timini and his sister, Dakore, an executive producer of the movie, particularly stood out, donning stylish blazers that captured attention. The event was not just a movie screening but a celebration of love and Nollywood’s evolving storytelling.
Guest appearances
Among those who graced the event were Funke Akindele, Veekee James, Pretty Mike, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mc Macaroni, BBNaija’s Wanni and Handi.
Making stunning appearances also was Nancy Isime, Jay On Air, Swanky Jerry, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, BBN Seyi, Stan Nze, Peller, and Saga Deolu.
Directed by Kayode Kasum, Reel Love boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Lilian Afegbai, TJ Omusuku, Efa Iwara, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.
Written by Ife Olujuyigbe, the movie blends modern romance with social media culture, making it relatable to younger audiences. It follows the life of popular relationship influencer Tomide Jobi (Timini), whose world turns upside down after encountering an outspoken woman, Rita Monday (Omusuku).
At the premiere, the director, known for his blockbuster hits such as Sugar Rush, Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards, and Quam’s Money, described his experience working on the film: “The whole film is not a mistake. I enjoyed working on this project.”
Audience reactions
The atmosphere at the premiere was electric intermittently, with critics and attendees praising the film’s storytelling and emotional depth.
Industry veterans Funke and Kasum commended Timini’s growth, with Akindele stating, “I must say this is a proud moment—to be smiling, laughing, and watching all through. I’m proud of Timini and Kayode Kasum.”
The event dominated conversations on social media, with the hashtag #ReelLovePremiere trending on X (formerly Twitter). Attendees and fans shared their excitement, highlighting the film’s themes of love, ambition, and modern relationships.
Reel Love marks Timini’s debut as an executive producer, a significant step in his career. The Certified Lover of Nollywood is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry, having won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Actor in Africa.
Speaking at the premiere, Timini Egbuson expressed his deep connection to the film and his intention to portray love distinctly.
The 37-year-old actor shared, “I wanted to make a movie with soul, something everyone could resonate with. It wasn’t just about my character’s love story—we touched on different layers of relationships. This was also a chance to introduce fresh talent, and TJ Omusuku’s first lead role means a lot to me. Seeing this film come to life has been a dream come true.
“Reel Love is a story close to my heart. It speaks to the reality of love in the digital age—how we connect, break, and heal. I wanted to create an authentic, relatable, and deeply moving Valentine’s movie. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it,” the actor stated.
In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, director Kasum revealed earlier that the movie features a soundtrack of Amapiano, R&B, and alternative sounds to enhance the experience. He said the storyline merges two scripts—one from his team (Kasum) and another from co-writer Timini—creating a compelling narrative on relationship boundaries and commitment.
The cast and crew describe the film as a fulfilling project. It delivers comedy, drama, and unexpected romance.
The movie is also co-produced by FilmOne Entertainment, Film Trybe, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and Next Thought Production. It is set for a Valentine’s Day release on 14 February and promises to captivate audiences.
