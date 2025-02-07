In the ’90s and 2000s, those who grew up in Nigeria would say they had the best time of their lives, as the movie industry provided classic Nollywood films.

Back then, Nigerians didn’t worry about exchange rates, fuel prices, or the adult problems that now weigh heavily on many.

They would gather at a neighbour’s house—especially one with a generator during power outages—huddling close to the television to watch their favourite comic actors on screen.

Despite the limited power supply, the absence of internet services for streaming and downloads, and the scarcity of cable TV, Nigerians had CDs to rely on for watching their favourite actors.

Among the stars who kept Nigerians glued to their screens were Aki and Pawpaw, Chiwetalu Agu, the late Sam Loco Efe, the late John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Imeh Bishop Umoh, Victor Osuagwu, and Nkem Owoh.

Owoh—popularly known as Osuofia—who delivers unforgettable performances, seamlessly blending humour, wit, and social commentary, turned 70 on Friday.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights seven times Osuofia brought unforgettable characters to life.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Osuofia in London

Mention Nkem Owoh, but the name might not ring a bell. But say ‘Osuofia’ and add ‘London’, and anyone born in the ’90s or 2000s will instantly know who you’re talking about—the veteran actor who used humour to brighten their days.

Owoh starred in ‘Osuofia in London’, a two-part movie: Part 1, released in 2003, and Part 2, in 2004. The film, primarily in English with some Igbo soundbites, featured him as a hunter who was married and had daughters.

Osuofia’s hunting ventures were largely unsuccessful. His wife constantly accused him of being a lazy hunter who wanted to eat but didn’t want to provide the protein for their meals.

He was also ridiculed for refusing to pay community taxes, essential for keeping the village running. But luck found him when his brother, Donatus, who lived in the United Kingdom, passed away.

Donatus, whose father had sent him abroad for studies but never returned, left his estate and business to Osuofia.

Eventually, Osuofia travelled abroad, and his life took a dramatic turn—though not without its fair share of chaos and comedy.

The film featured a strong cast, including veteran actors Francis Odega, Cynthia Okereke, Mara Ashton, and Romanus Amuta.

Produced and directed by ace filmmaker Kingsley Ogoro, Osuofia in London became a box-office hit.

Ukwa

In ‘Ukwa’, released in 2001, he played the role of Ukwa, a stubborn and mischievous man who constantly found himself in hilarious situations.

The film follows Ukwa, a village champion who moves to the city to live with his wealthy elder brother.

However, his stay quickly turns turbulent due to frequent conflicts with his brother’s wife.

To his dismay, Ukwa was demoted to the role of the house driver in his new home.

The film featured Patience Ozokwor, the late Amaechi Muonagor, Sam Loco Efe, Chinelo Ndigwe, and Patience Ozokwor.

After his brother’s death, Ukwa returned to the village.

Johnbull and Rosekate

Released in 2007, Owoh played Johnbull in ‘Johnbull & Rosekate’ (Parts 1 and 2). He fell in love with Rosekate but left town for business.

After ten years, he returned, only to discover that Rosekate had become a reverend sister.

Refusing to accept the situation, John Bull was determined to fight for what he believed was rightfully his.

Directed by Tchidi Chikere, the film featured Uche Elendu, Bruno Iwuoha, Camilla Mberekpe, and others.

The Master

In ‘The Master’, Owoh portrays a cunning, street-smart scammer entangled in various schemes and cons.

The 2004 film tells the story of a 419 scammer who perfects the art of fraud and becomes a master.

However, his refusal to pay his dues to the mentor who taught him everything ultimately leads to his downfall.

The film, starring Kanayo O. Kanayo, Charles Inojie, and others, showcases Owoh’s talent for delivering comedic and serious performances.

Long John

Released in 2002 and directed by Sunday Nnajiude, the film features Owoh as Long John, the titular character. Witty, parochial, and a meddlesome ‘busybody,’ he is always quick to bombard others with sharp-tongued sarcasm.

Despite constantly casting aspersions on his amoral wife, he ironically struggles to control his insatiable libertine desires. His latest obsession is Tochi, a beautiful city girl who captivates him.

Determined to win her at any cost, Long John employs every trick in the book, disregarding his wife.

The film stars Charles Awurum, Rita Nzelu, David Ihesie, Diewait Ikpechukwu, and others.

Stronger than Pain

Released in 2007 and directed by Tchidi Chikere, the film featured Owoh as Ulonna.

Ulonna deeply loved his wife, Eringa (played by Kate Henshaw). However, his devotion was so extreme that it made him utterly submissive to her, causing him to be ridiculed and scorned by their community.

But his family intervened, determined to free him from the clutches of his domineering wife.

This role showcased a different side of Owoh’s acting abilities. It moved away from comedy to focus on a man’s unwavering love and the societal challenges it brought.

Yogo Pam Pam

Released in 1998, ‘Yogo Pam Pam’ was a collaboration between Nkem Owoh and Okey Mac-Anthony, popularly known as Okey Bakassi. It served as a sequel to their first film, Pam Pam.

Owoh played Mambo, while Bakassi portrayed Loco—two misguided, overly ambitious friends willing to do anything except work to make money.

Their desperation intensified when a friend of Mambo’s promised to take them to America if they raised a certain amount within a month.

Determined to travel abroad, the not-so-bright and naive duo resorted to various schemes to reach their target.

They roped in Yogo, a woman whose love they both unsuccessfully pursued. Desperate to escape her stepmother’s constant pressure to get married, Yogo joined their fraudulent ventures.

Throughout the movie, Mambo, Loco, and Yogo deliver plenty of humour, keeping audiences entertained.

Yogo Pam Pam came earlier in Owoh’s career before he rose to fame with an iconic role, Osuofia.

Nkem Owoh

Born in Enugu State, Owoh had his primary and secondary education in Nsukka before studying engineering at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

While in university, he began acting in various television and film productions. After completing his national youth service, he joined WACO Engineering but was laid off after just one year.

However, this setback became a turning point, leading him to explore radio and television production opportunities.

His journey in the entertainment industry began in 1979 when he started as a writer at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He further cemented his reputation by scripting notable productions such as ‘The New Masquerade’ and ‘Basi and Company’, a sitcom created by Ken Saro-Wiwa.

He played the role of a drunkard in the groundbreaking sitcom ‘The New Masquerade.’ This unexpected opportunity became the launchpad for his successful career.

Movie career

Upon its completion, Owoh entered the movie industry when he was contracted to handle the subtitling for the Igbo-language film ‘Living in Bondage’.

In 1995, he wrote and produced the iconic film ‘Ikuku’, in which he portrayed the unforgettable character Osuofia, a drunk. His performance in the film earned him widespread recognition, making him a beloved household name.

In 1997, he produced ‘Ikuku 2’, a sequel to the first movie, in which he reprised his role as a drunkard. That same year, he also made ‘Pam Pam’, collaborating with Okey Bakassi.

Owoh revived the character Osuofia in ‘Osuofia in London in 2003 and its sequel, ‘Osuofia in London 2 in 2004, both produced by Kingsley Ogoro.

His role in these films brought him international recognition and cemented his nickname. This breakthrough launched a lasting career, ensuring his continuous presence on screen.

Owoh also featured in several other films, including ‘Dead Serious’, ‘Enemy of Peace’, ‘Emeta’, ‘Iron Lady’, ‘Mbakwe the Tailor’, ‘White Child’, and ‘Foreigner’s God’, among others.

Music career

Owoh is also a singer and became widely known for performing the song ‘I Go Chop Your Dollar’ which satirised advance fee fraud.

The song was featured in The Master, in which Owoh portrayed a scammer. In 2007, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission banned the song.

Owoh’s albums include Osuofia in London, The Master, and Obara’m. His singles include ‘I Go Chop Your Dollar’, ‘Agreement’ and ‘My People.’

In November 2009, Owoh was kidnapped in eastern Nigeria, and his abductors demanded a N15 million ransom.

He was eventually released after his family allegedly paid ransom.

Owoh married his wife, Ngozi, in 1998.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

