Movie Title: Alakada Bad and Boujee

Running Time: 2 hours

Director: Adebayo Tijani

Release Date: 20 December

Cast: Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ini Edo, Odunlade Adekola, Opeyemi Famakin, Kiekie, Toke Makinwa, Bimbo Ademoye and Bimbo Akintola, Ik Ogbonna, Chimezie Imo, Ronke Odunsanya.

Streaming platform: Cinemas

Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee, directed by Adebayo Tijani, is the latest chapter in the beloved Alakada franchise.

The franchise, known for its blend of humour and social commentary, follows the comedic journey of Yetunde Animashaun, a young woman torn between her aspirations for a glamorous lifestyle and the realities of her humble upbringing. This latest instalment continues the franchise’s tradition of sharp satire and relatable comedy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

With a star-studded cast and a blend of humour and satire, the movie delves into themes of social media culture, class struggles, and societal expectations in contemporary Nigeria.

Plot

The story follows Yetunde (Toyin Abraham), a self-proclaimed social media influencer who fabricates a glamorous online persona with the help of her friends Rebecca (Bimbo Ademoye) and Abebi (Bimpe Oyebade). Her relentless pursuit of fame, validation, and acceptance in elite circles propels her to chase fame despite her modest background. However, as the story unfolds, she is forced to confront her insecurities and discovers the importance of staying true to herself.

Character analysis

Yetunde Animashaun (Toyin Abraham)

Yetunde, the heart of the Alakada series, creates laugh-out-loud moments with her exaggerated lies and outrageous schemes. Yet, her vulnerability adds emotional depth, making her a character many can relate to.

Abebi (Bimpe Oyebade)

Abebi adds a dynamic mix of humour and realism to the story. As Yetunde’s assistant and friend, she often acts as the voice of reason; her relatable struggles mirror those of many young Nigerians navigating societal pressures and friendship dynamics.

Rebecca (Bimbo Ademoye)

Rebecca serves as Yetunde’s manager and confidant. She balances humour with moments of sincerity, often cautioning Yetunde against her escalating lies.

Brother Jide (Odunlade Adekola)

As a street-smart tout entangled in Madam Sharon’s organ-harvesting scheme, his character warns Yetunde against her choices while grappling with his questionable actions. His memorable line, “One day, you’ll need someone to believe you, and no one will,” resonates deeply after his tragic death.

Madam Sharon (Ini Edo)

Madam Sharon’s duality as a philanthropic socialite and a sinister organ harvester provides the film’s dramatic twist. Ini Edo delivers a commanding performance, blending elegance with menace as her crimes catch up with her.

Mayowa (Lolade Okusanya)

Mayowa’s subplot addresses the sensitive issue of domestic abuse, adding emotional weight to the narrative. Her eventual reconciliation with Yetunde after a harrowing experience underscores themes of forgiveness and family.

Shola Shine Shine (Ronke Odusanya)

Shola Shine Shine lends clothes to Yetunde to help her maintain her fake social media persona. She is romantically involved with Cash, one of Madam Sharon’s men.

As the movie unfolds, she helps Yetunde get justice against her brother’s death.

Cash (Kola Ajeyemi)

Cash, one of Madam Sharon’s enforcers, starts questioning his role in her nefarious activities. Despite his growing discomfort and desire to leave, Madam Sharon refuses to let him quit. His betrayal of Madam Sharon leads to a violent confrontation, where he ultimately loses his life during a scuffle with her.

Supporting cast

Notable mentions include IK Ogbonna as Laka Yetunde’s love interest and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, KieKie, who plays his sharp-witted personal assistant. While their screen time is limited, their performances stand out, particularly KieKie’s. Her role as the one who exposes Yetunde’s lies adds humour and intrigue, with her impeccable comedic timing leaving a lasting impression. Ogbonna’s portrayal of Laka brings a refreshing balance to the film, and Adeaga-Ilori’s performance as the sharp-witted assistant is a delightful addition to the cast.

Themes

The protagonist, Yetunde, continues her journey of living beyond her means to maintain a glamorous appearance. This theme examines the pressure to project an idealised version of oneself on social media, often at the expense of authenticity.

The film delves into the impact of social media on personal and societal expectations. It portrays how platforms can create unrealistic standards, distort reality, and sometimes lead to comical situations when online personas don’t align with real-life circumstances.

The movie explores the allure and challenges of fame, including the pursuit of validation, the pitfalls of superficial relationships, and the drama that accompanies life in the spotlight.

Through its humour, the movie effectively critiques societal values, including materialism, obsession, and the lengths people go to fit into a particular class or lifestyle. This societal critique will leave the audience intellectually stimulated.

Critical review

The movie successfully revives the franchise’s signature humour and satire, offering a sharp commentary on modern societal pressures. Toyin Abraham delivers a standout performance, bringing energy and charm to her role. Her character is further enriched by the dynamic performances of Bimbo Ademoye and Bimbo Oyebade, whose portrayals add depth to the film.

However, the plot heavily relies on recycled themes from previous movies, offering little innovation or fresh ideas. The storyline, though predictable, however, engages the audience by mirroring the struggles of many young Nigerians grappling with societal pressures.

Verdict

The movie is a fun and relatable comedy that will resonate with franchise fans. Its satire on social media culture and societal pressures is entertaining and thought-provoking.

However, the movie doesn’t reveal anything new and doesn’t stray away from its previous movies.

Rating: 5/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

