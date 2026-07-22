The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) 53rd Annual General Meeting and Congress will be held this week in Lagos, bringing together leaders from advertising, marketing, media, government, and the creative economy to examine the forces shaping the industry’s future.

The two-day event, which will take place at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, is themed “AdVolution: The End of Advertising as We Know It and How to Win What Comes Next.” The theme explores how the advertising industry is adapting to rapid changes driven by technology, artificial intelligence, evolving consumer expectations, and emerging creative models.

The AGM/Congress will begin with AAAN’s business session, where members will receive updates on the association’s activities, committee reports, and strategic priorities. The session will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the association’s progress and discuss key issues shaping the industry.

The main conference, scheduled for Friday, will feature the official opening by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside participation from government officials, regulators, and industry stakeholders, including the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, and the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Lekan Fadolapo.

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A major highlight of the conference will be keynote sessions from Tomiwa Aladekomo, Chief Executive Officer of Big Cabal Media, and Meksley Nwagboh, Head of Brand & Communications at Fidelity Bank Plc, who will share perspectives on the evolving advertising landscape, brand building, and the role of communications in a rapidly changing marketplace.

According to AAAN President Lanre Adisa, the theme of this year’s congress reflects the industry’s need to confront change while preserving the creativity and human connection that define effective advertising.

“The theme is a wake-up call to the reality we are dealing with. Traditional advertising is not dead; it has evolved. The need to communicate will never change; it is only fast evolving. The question is how well we are embracing this challenge.”

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Mr Adisa noted that while technologies such as artificial intelligence are reshaping the industry, agencies remain central to developing ideas and solutions that connect with audiences, with technology serving as an enabler of human creativity rather than a replacement for it.

The congress will feature conversations around the evolving role of agencies, the creator economy, technology-driven innovation, and the need for businesses to demonstrate greater value in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The event will conclude with a Gala and Awards Night, which will recognise outstanding individuals and celebrate achievements across Nigeria’s advertising industry.