As the controversy surrounding the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oyo State and insecurity across the country continues to intensify, Fuji maestro Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde has urged Yoruba leaders and influential figures to take proactive steps.

In a video on his Instagram page on Friday, Kwam 1 called on the Yoruba nation activist Sunday “Sunday Igboho” Adeyemo, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and others not to leave the responsibility solely to President Bola Tinubu.

The singer maintained that all hands must be on deck to protect the South-West region from rising insecurity, kidnapping, and the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians.

Calling on the regional figures to unite and safeguard lives and property, the 69-year-old said: “The two of you (Sunday Igboho, Gani Adams) must not leave the President to handle this matter alone. It concerns all Nigerians and the Yoruba people. The Yoruba are the ones ruling the country, and for things not to fall apart on our watch, Gani Adams and Igboho must rise, call all the warriors, the Agbekoya, and their troops to defeat this kidnapping and killing.

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“All the powerful people in Ijebu, Ijesha, Ekiti, Ife, Egba, and Lagos stand up against this. This is a disgrace to the region… Do not leave Tinubu alone to handle this; it concerns all of us. Kidnapping and killing are becoming a terrible pattern in this region, and this will not be tolerated here. Igboho, call Gani Adams, and all of you must move fast on this issue.”

War

The singer further urged Sunday Igboho to respond to the growing calls from the region’s citizens to declare war on the issue.

Kwam 1 also called on traditionalists in the region to deploy whatever skills and powers they possessed to rid the region of kidnappers and killers.

“All the Yoruba people are asking you to wage war, and everybody will follow you. Sunday Igboho, on this issue of kidnapping and killing, let this growing problem become a thing of the past in this region. All warriors, wherever you are, do not sleep. Governors, mobilise all the warriors, the police, and soldiers to address this matter.

“We want the killing and kidnapping to stop in Nigeria during the tenure of Asiwaju, my principal. We must speak with one united voice on this matter. Let those who know the use of herbs apply them, those skilled with arms act accordingly, and those gifted in the use of charms deploy them; evil must stop in this country,” said Kwam 1.

Obesere appeals

Weighing in on the matter, Fuji musician Abass “Obesere” Akande, in a video on his Instagram page on Thursday night, urged Mr Tinubu to use the power Nigerians gave him to end insecurity.

Obesere added that the serious security challenges, including the activities of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and armed robbers, had instilled fear and hardship among citizens.

He said, “Tinubu, we have given you power, use it. If someone has offended you and it is making you angry, remember we are all human beings; do not hold on to the offence. Help us find a solution to this kidnapping crisis, because some people are exploiting it as an opportunity. Some who are neither Fulani nor Hausa have now made kidnapping a trade, yet once they act, we all point at the Fulani.

“All these matters rest on your table; help us find solutions. The power is in your hands, and no one can question how you use it, so use it rightly. Think of the mothers. Think of the one-, two-, and three-year-olds among the abducted, those being beaten with sticks and guns, and those who have already been killed.”

Authority

Furthermore, the singer noted that the insecurity had stopped many citizens from sleeping peacefully or going about their daily activities without fear.

In the video, tagged “an open appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Obesere stated that Mr Tinubu had the authority and responsibility to take decisive action to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Please act so that you will not carry a bad name, and this nation will not fall apart during your tenure. Let your legacy not be told as a shameful history to generations yet unborn. The people look up to your leadership and trust that stronger measures will be taken to restore peace, security, and confidence throughout the nation.

“Mr President, we respectfully urge your administration to intensify efforts against criminal elements and ensure that every Nigerian can live without fear. May God guide you with wisdom and strength as you lead our great nation toward peace, progress, and prosperity,” he said.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen abducted 32 people from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The gunmen also beheaded one of the victims, a mathematics teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun.

Since the abduction of the pupils and teachers, several Nigerians, including entertainers, have condemned the continued captivity of the victims and demanded their immediate release.

Actors and musicians such as Toyin Abraham, Kunle Remi, ID Cabasa, Davido, and others spoke out against the worsening security situation nationwide under Mr Tinubu’s administration.

Kwam 1 and Obesere also joined the growing list of entertainers who expressed grief over what they described as Nigerians becoming increasingly desensitised to the rising wave of violence.

They questioned which places and people could still be considered safe under Mr Tinubu’s administration.

They also called for divine intervention and prayed for the safe return of the captives to their families.