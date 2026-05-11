Emmanuel Odiniya, father of BBNaija winner Ilebaye “Ilebaye” Odiniya, has opened up on why he allegedly assaulted his daughter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command arrested Mr Odiniya after the reality TV star cried out for help during an Instagram Live session around midnight on Saturday.

Mr Odiniya said provocation led to the confrontation that resulted in the alleged assault of the 25-year-old, the Punch newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper added that, in a viral voice note, he maintained that his actions were not driven by hatred.

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According to the paper, Mr Odiniya blamed the incident on frustration over what he described as the reality TV star’s change in behaviour after winning BBNaija.

The paper quoted Mr Odiniya as saying: “I want to put the records straight that what led to that incident was not that I don’t love my daughter. She is one of my best children. During her time in the Big Brother Naija house, I contributed a lot. I stood by my daughter and made sure people voted for her in large numbers.

“I used my influence and connections, including governors and other people, to support her until she won. After she came out and won, she changed. Ilebaye stopped listening to me. I would book her appointments five to six times a week, and she wouldn’t give me an audience. She stopped regarding me as her father.”

Lifestyle

The paper also reported that Mr Odiniya condemned Ilebaye’s lifestyle, especially her alleged cosmetic enhancements.

The paper further stated that Mr Odiniya accused Ilebaye of physically attacking him on several occasions.

According to the paper, he alleged that during their most recent confrontation, the reality TV star struck him first before the incident escalated.

“I warned her against getting cosmetic surgery, face reconstruction with fillers and BBL. She’s too young for that. She has hit me twice, and I didn’t do anything to her. One day, she took an AC hanger and hit me with it till blood started gushing out of my body. In this recent incident, she insulted me, hit me first with a sea hanger, causing bleeding, pushed me, and then broke an electric lantern on my head.

“I am very sick and needed to go for medical treatment in Dubai. I called Ilebaye to ask for some money and promised to refund her. She said she didn’t have money. But I saw her video spraying bundles of naira at a colleague’s wedding,” the paper quoted him as making the allegation.

Drug

More so, according to the paper, Mr Odiniya alleged that Ilebaye had a negative influence on her younger brother and interfered in his marriage.

The paper reported that Mr Odiniya maintained that despite Ilebaye’s wrongdoings, he still loved her like a daughter and hoped for reconciliation.

“She has also influenced her younger brother with drugs, and he was expelled from school because of it. She once advised me to divorce her mother.

“I still love my daughter deeply. I want her to change and do better. I ask for prayers from Nigerians. The police have already intervened and settled the matter.”

In October 2023, this newspaper reported that Ilebaye won Season 8 of BBNaija, defeating five other finalists to clinch the N120 million grand prize.