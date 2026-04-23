Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy received a boost as Woof Studios Africa launched its flagship creator accelerator, ‘ECHO’, a programme designed to transform African digital creators into global entrepreneurs.

The initiative, unveiled at a summit in Lagos, followed a highly competitive selection process that drew hundreds of applications from across Africa, highlighting the fast-growing creator economy on the continent, now valued at over $30 billion.

The event brought together 23 selected creators for a six-week programme focused on helping them move from content production to building sustainable businesses.

Speaking at the event, Adetutu Laditan, the founder and creative director of Woof Studios Africa, said, “This is about building structures, not just virality.” She warned creators against over-reliance on social media algorithms, noting that platform instability, policy changes or account suspensions could erase years of work overnight.

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“The selection process was rigorous because we were looking beyond numbers,” Ms Laditan said. “We wanted creators with discipline and a clear vision to build businesses. At the end of this programme, they should be founders of media companies, not just content producers.”

23 creators selected

The inaugural ECHO cohort comprises 23 creators drawn from diverse niches, including lifestyle, technology, storytelling and digital media entrepreneurship.

The six-week accelerator programme will combine in-person sessions in Lagos with virtual masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship, focusing on monetisation strategies, brand positioning and business development.

Across Africa, platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram have lowered entry barriers for creators. Still, monetisation remains inconsistent due to limited local advertising markets, weak intellectual property structures and dependence on foreign platforms.

Creators as cultural powerhouses

Delivering the keynote address, Adebola Williams, founder of Red for Africa and chairman of AW Network, framed the creator economy as both a cultural and economic force.

He described African creators as “modern historians” shaping global perceptions of the continent, and called for stronger investment in local storytelling ecosystems.

“The real question is not how much content you create, but why anyone should care,” Mr Williams said, urging participants to develop clear identities and niche positioning in an increasingly crowded global market.

He added that creators must pair creativity with business strategy to capture long-term value.

From influence to enterprise

Also speaking at the launch was Tomike Adeoye, a digital entrepreneur and co-founder of Mallia World, who will serve as a lead mentor in the programme.

Drawing from her own experience, Ms Adeoye highlighted the need for creators to evolve beyond social media influence into structured enterprises.

“Influence is only the starting point; what you build with it is what matters,” she said. “The goal is to stop renting space on platforms and start owning your ecosystem.”

At the end of the programme, participants will present their business models and monetisation strategies at a Demo Day before a curated audience of investors, collaborators and industry stakeholders.