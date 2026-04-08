Over the years, many have wondered why men are often attracted to women with fuller breasts and curvier figures.

The question resurfaced on Tuesday when Sheri Campbell, a men’s respect advocate and fashion enthusiast, raised it on her Facebook page.

Ms Campbell, a United States-based, known for sparking discussions on relationships, wrote, “What’s the obsession with men liking big butts and big breasts? Why is it so important to men? I think some women want to know.”

The question prompted men to join the conversation and share why they are particularly attracted to women with larger breasts and fuller buttocks.

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In the post comments section, men explained their preference for these features and cited a combination of biological, cultural, and personal reasons.

Many described fuller breasts and buttocks as symbols of health, fertility, and confidence.

Obsession

Koffi Daniels, who lives in San Francisco, California, described men’s attraction to these physical traits as an “obsession.”

He emphasised, however, that attraction begins with a woman’s personality, noting that before he can be drawn to physical features, he first needs to admire her character, the way she speaks, and how she carries herself.

“So this means an obsessive woman, meaning she has many suitors yearning for her and qualities that you desire so much in her as a perfect match. A woman you can’t quarrel with, can get you emotional at any time when you are wrongly treating her, can make you feel bad when you are not upright, this is the type of woman you can obsess over, not breast enlargement or a big bum.

“A woman you literally enjoy communicating with is a perfect blend of the same kind as yourself—my core, a lady that makes me feel welcome in any conversation. A lady without rejection can be with or without, but is accepted by any nice man”, Mr Daniels added.

Medical wise

Furthermore, Dozie Elder, who resides in Kuwait, stated that larger breasts and fuller buttocks have benefits for men’s health.

He claimed that these features can improve blood circulation, which in turn could support a stronger libido.

“When men like me look at those two treasures, endowed by nature, in a woman’s body, they begin to wonder, am I the one to enjoy all these that nature has deposited here’. It’s in fact the eight wonders of the world.”

Meanwhile, Pluto Nash noted that it reflects a societal norm, adding that certain physical indicators are often seen as signs of a woman’s fertility and her potential to conceive.

“And then maybe instinctively it sticks out with us? Besides that, bigger means more, and we’ve always been a society that wanted more than just the bare minimum, I guess maybe in this country.”

Sexual pleasure

For Texas-based Andre Sherman, larger breasts and a fuller bottom not only attract men but also give them something to engage with physically during intimacy.

He said, “Well, if you are looking for honesty, I’ll tell you. Big breasts look great bouncing while you’re riding, and fun to hold, and a big booty is nice to see jiggle while in the doggystyle position, and it also gives us a better grip to hold you by the waist, whether in that position or you’re riding.

“So in essence, you are kinda helping us out by having big breasts and booty to enhance the experience and give us something to do with our hands.”

Biblical

More so, Nate Satterfield added that men’s attraction to larger breasts and fuller buttocks has a biblical basis, describing it as a natural, almost instinctive form of magnetism.

“Even the Scriptures mentioned how a wife’s breasts can intoxicate her husband (Proverbs 5:18). When these body members are big, they display beauty in abundance.

“Granted, some men actually prefer smaller dimensions, but for the most part, guys really love girls with big breasts and derrieres, as evident in art.”

For Mike Spector, the appeal was instinctive, something words could hardly capture. He described it as neither logical nor rational, but purely a feeling.

Hereditary

Louis Johnson disclosed that men’s attraction to larger breasts and fuller buttocks could be hereditary, pointing to himself and his brother as examples.

“Could be hereditary, cause my brother and I are breast men. But if you don’t have big breasts, a nice size nipple is more important to me anyway. Big breasts, tiny nipples.”

For Christian Evans, there’s nothing particularly extraordinary about it, just as some women are drawn to tall men with broad shoulders, defined abs, and a fresh haircut.

Asongo Gordons, who lives in Minna, Niger State, admitted he couldn’t quite explain it, but said the combination of softness and thickness somehow creates a certain magic.