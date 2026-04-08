For two decades, the Atlético Madrid story at the Camp Nou has been one of frustration; near misses, dominant opponents, and a record that has refused to shift.

Since February 2006, Atlético have not won away against Barcelona. Different managers. Different squads. Same outcome.

Now, under Diego Simeone, they return again; but this time, with something new.

A different edge. A different threat. And at the centre of it, the ace Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman.

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A new weapon for a familiar battle

Lookman’s arrival from Atalanta in January has reshaped Atlético’s attacking profile almost instantly.

Five goals. Four assists. A constant threat.

In just weeks, he has introduced urgency; direct running, fearless dribbling, and a willingness to attack space that unsettles even the most structured defences.

Barcelona have already felt it.

In Atlético’s emphatic 4-0 Copa del Rey win, Lookman both scored and assisted, a performance that announced his presence on the biggest stage.

Now, with the Champions League quarter-final first leg approaching, he is expected to start after being rested in the recent league defeat to Barcelona, a calculated move by Simeone to keep his most explosive weapon fresh for Europe.

Simeone’s blueprint: defend, then strike

The plan will not change.

Atlético will sit deep. Compact. Disciplined. But when the ball turns over, everything accelerates.

Whether deployed on the left or just behind Julián Álvarez, Lookman becomes the transition point — the player tasked with turning defence into attack in seconds.

Barcelona’s system under Hansi Flick offers opportunity.

They press high. They dominate possession. But in doing so, they leave space, space that Lookman is built to exploit.

Favourites vs belief

On paper, Barcelona hold the advantage.

Top of La Liga. A 2-1 win over Atlético just days ago. And a forward line led by Robert Lewandowski that continues to deliver.

Yet, this is Europe; and history tells a different story.

Atlético have eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League before, in 2014 and 2016. Those moments still shape belief within the club.

And belief matters in games like this.

Team news adds another layer. Atlético are set to go without veteran goalkeeper Jan Oblak, with Juan Musso expected to start. Barcelona, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries to Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), and Andreas Christensen (knee).

A night that could shift the narrative

This is more than a quarter-final.

It is a test of identity.

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Barcelona will control. Atlético will resist. And in the moments that matter, the game may tilt on transition; on speed, precision, and execution.

That is where Lookman lives.

If his recent form holds, if Atlético’s plan clicks, and if one moment is enough, this could be the night a 20-year wait finally ends.

And if it does, it will not just be a result.

It will be a statement; led by a Nigerian forward rewriting the script at Camp Nou.