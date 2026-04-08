A United Kingdom-based healthcare provider, Medizone Limited, hosted Nigeria’s first advanced aesthetic technology symposium, drawing medical professionals, industry stakeholders and celebrities to Lagos.

The event, tagged The Aesthetics Show Lagos 2026, held recently at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos State, brought together clinicians, dermatologists, clinic founders and innovators in aesthetic medicine.

The aesthetic industry focuses on enhancing physical appearance through non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures, combining beauty, medicine, and wellness. It is a fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar market driven by consumer demand for subtle enhancements, anti-ageing treatments (such as Botox and fillers), cosmetics, fitness, and technological advancements.

Organisers said the summit marked a significant step in positioning Nigeria as a hub for aesthetic medicine on the African continent.

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Events

The programme began with a closed scientific session attended by over 70 local and international medical professionals. Participants were introduced to a range of advanced aesthetic technologies, including Lumenis, Sofwave, UltraClear, Wonder, Hydrafacial, Classys, Fotofinder, Opatra London and Mirapeel.

Speakers at the session examined the science and clinical applications of treatments such as laser hair removal, body sculpting, muscle therapy, skin rejuvenation, acne management, wrinkle reduction, neck lifting and collagen stimulation.

Organisers noted that the session provided hands-on clinical insights typically accessible only at international conferences. The session ended with a raffle, during which some participants won skincare treatments valued at up to $3,600.

The evening segment expanded beyond the medical community, with notable attendees including actors and media personalities such as Genevieve Nnaji, Daddy Freeze and Eku Edewor.

Regulation

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Medizone Limited, Hamza Arisekola Alao, emphasised the need for regulation and ethical standards in the sector.

“Care must always come before commerce. That is not simply a philosophy, it is a practice standard,” Mr Alao said. “The expansion of aesthetic medicine across Africa presents a real opportunity. But growth without governance is a risk, not an achievement.”

He urged practitioners to prioritise evidence-based practice, patient safety and sustainable growth.

Also speaking, Freda Edewor Francis, director at Medizone and founder of Oasis Medspa, said the industry in Nigeria has evolved rapidly in recent years.

“I have watched this industry grow from something people whispered about to something the entire continent is paying attention to,” she said. “The demand is real. The practitioners are ready. And for too long, the infrastructure has not caught up. That changes today.”

Expert lineup

Other speakers at the summit included Pranav Pancholi of Sofwave Medical, Brooke Taylor, an international clinical trainer, Ravraj Sirha of Aesthetics Africa, Benjamin White of Acclaro Medical, and Felix Avajah, president of the Association of Practitioners of Spa and Medical Aesthetics of Nigeria.

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The event comes amid projections of sustained growth in the aesthetics market across the Middle East and Africa. Industry estimates indicate that the sector could reach $1.49 billion by 2033, expanding at an annual rate of nearly 11 per cent.

With a growing middle class and rising demand for cosmetic procedures, stakeholders at the summit said Nigeria is well-positioned to play a central role in the sector’s expansion across Africa.