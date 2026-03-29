MultiChoice, a subsidiary of French Media giant Canal+, has announced that Showmax subscriptions will end on 1 April as it moves content to its sister platform, DStv Stream.

Shomax made this known through an email to subscribers, which was also shared with this newspaper.

The development comes ahead of the planned shutdown of the standalone Showmax platform on 30 April, marking the end of an era for one of the continent’s most influential streaming services.

Migration

Under the new arrangement, Showmax Originals and selected titles will be housed in a dedicated section within DStv Stream, alongside live television, sports, and a broad catalogue of local and international content.

MultiChoice said the move is designed to consolidate its streaming, allowing subscribers to access both live TV and on-demand content within a single platform, an approach increasingly adopted by global media companies seeking to retain subscribers amid intensifying competition.

“This move reflects DStv’s long-term commitment to streaming, bringing together on-demand entertainment and live television in a single platform designed around how audiences want to watch today,” said Kemi Omotosho, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

The company noted that existing Showmax subscribers will be migrated to DStv Stream on the Compact package and will continue streaming at no additional cost until 31 May.

Milestones

Launched in 2015, Showmax played a pivotal role in the rise of premium African streaming content, commissioning and distributing locally produced series that gained both continental and international recognition.

Titles such as ‘Wura’, ‘Flawsome’, ‘Cheta M’, and ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ helped redefine audience expectations for African television. At the same time, productions like Spinners, a collaboration between MultiChoice and Canal+, demonstrated the global export potential of African stories.

Ms Omotosho said MultiChoice’s investment in African storytelling would continue despite the structural changes.

“Showmax helped unlock a wave of world-class African storytelling. That commitment does not change,” she said.

What subscribers will get

The dedicated Showmax section on DStv Stream will feature a curated selection of the platform’s most popular titles, including Princess on a Hill, Under the Influence, and regional hits like The Wife (South Africa) and Single Kiasi (Kenya).

Subscribers on Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium packages, both satellite and streaming-only users, will have access to the content, alongside more than 100 live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand programming.

Through SuperSport, viewers will be able to stream major competitions such as the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Serie A, a significant expansion compared to Showmax Premier League, which was previously limited to mobile devices.

Unlike its predecessor, DStv Stream supports a wider range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, and mobile phones, and offers features such as pause-and-rewind live TV, offline downloads, and personalised recommendations.