Showmax, a leading African video-on-demand streaming platform offering a broad selection of series, films and documentaries, has announced the premiere dates for the reunion episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa (RHUGTA).”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the platform disclosed that the two-part reunion will air on 20 and 27 February, respectively.

The reunion, hosted by South African media personality MaBlerh, will feature the cast reflecting on the season, addressing lingering tensions and unpacking the moments that shaped their shared experience.

Among those set to appear are Nigeria’s Mariam Timmer from “The Real Housewives of Lagos” and Princess Jecoco from “The Real Housewives of Abuja.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Showmax stated that the whole season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is now available to stream ahead of the reunion.

According to the platform, this offers fans the opportunity to binge-watch all episodes before the cast reunites one final time.

Since the spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip launched in 2021, this is the first time an Ultimate Girls Trip cast has reunited.

The reunion cements the season’s status as a milestone in the franchise’s history.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premiered on 28 November 2025.

Billed as the second international instalment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the series brings together cast members from various African Real Housewives franchises for a luxury getaway.