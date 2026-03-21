A Nigerian, James Aliyu, has been sentenced to 90 months in prison after being convicted of fraud and money laundering.

Mr Aliyu was charged and later convicted after he was extradited from South Africa to the US.

The US Immigration and Customs Agency (ICE) disclosed in a statement on Saturday that Mr Aliyu was extradited to the US and jailed for his role in a wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy targeted and hacked into American business email servers.

Although ICE did not identify the court, it noted that a US court ordered Mr Aliyu to forfeit $1.2 million and also pay $2.4 million as compensation to the victims

“James Junior Aliyu, a Nigerian national, will serve a 90-month sentence for his role in a wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy after planning to hack business email servers.

“Aliyu was extradited from South Africa to face justice. He was slapped with a $1.2M forfeiture order and a $2.4M restitution order,” ICE said.

The agency stated that once his sentence is complete, Mr Aliyu will be deported from the US.

It also noted that the investigation was conducted by a coordinated international effort between special agents in the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI) offices in Maryland and South Africa.

He added that “special agents in Maryland and South Africa offices were proud to be part of the international team that investigated this case.”

This is the latest of several cases of Nigerians being extradited to the US for fraud and money laundering.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the US has extradition treaties with various countries that allow the extradition of suspects from those countries in cross-border fraud cases.

Nigeria also has an extradition treaty with the United States, which has allowed the extradition of Nigerians from Nigeria.

In February, a Nigerian, Afeez Adewale, was extradited from Nigeria for his involvement in a wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy that led to the death of a young American.

Another Nigerian, Okechukwu Odunna, was extradited in March 2025 for wire fraud affecting financial institutions.

Mr Odunna fraudulently took loans for about 20 residential properties in Florida, resulting in roughly $8 million in losses.