Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, is the latest face of the Bvlgari campaign, which explores culture and style through the Bulgari Icons Minaudières collection.

Bulgari, stylised as Bylgari, is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1884 and known for its jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories, and leather goods.

Inspired by 140 years of creativity, the Bvlgari Icons Minaudière Collection reimagines five timeless symbols as precious objets d’art, blending craftsmanship, cultural meaning, and contemporary design.

Other personalities in the campaign include Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista, South Korean actress Kim Ji-won, Italian-American actress and model Isabella Rossellini, and South African architect Sumayya Vally.

“The collection is brought to life through a campaign starring five extraordinary women, each embodying one of the Bvlgari Icons minaudières and the values it represents: strength, transformation, wisdom, allure, and identity. Each piece contains a miniature book, designed to fit its silhouette and authored by one of these women,” Bulgari’s statement reads.

Bvlgari Bvlgari

Described as a signature of identity, the Bvlgari Bvlgari Minaudières mini, which Chimamanda is promoting for the brand, is a sculptural evening bag that functions more as a piece of high jewellery than a traditional handbag.

The bag is crafted from gold-finished aluminium and brass, with intarsia mother-of-pearl inserts and a press-button closure featuring a mother-of-pearl element.

A refined objet d’art, it is accompanied by a specially designed miniature book, ‘Notes on Creating Culture’ by Chimamanda, which fits its shape perfectly.

“Friend of the House @chimamanda_adichie explores how culture is shaped and intertwined with our deepest emotions through the Bvlgari Bvlgari from the Bvlgari Icons Minaudières collection,” Bulgari wrote on its Instagram page.

Chimamanda also said, “I’ve always loved this old-fashioned idea of literature, something that raises a mirror to society. I write realistic fiction, and so I like to think that my work does that, so that when you read my work, you see yourself.”

Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Adichie is a Nigerian writer whose works include fiction, nonfiction, and lectures. She is widely recognised as a central figure in postcolonial feminist literature.

Her bibliography includes award-winning books like ‘Americanah’, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, ‘Purple Hibiscus’, ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’, ‘Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions’, ‘Notes on Grief’, ‘Dream Count’ and many others.

In January, the renowned writer and activist lost one of her twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.

She accused the private hospital in Lagos of negligence and impropriety, stating that her son’s death was avoidable.

In a recent development, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) suspended three doctors for alleged medical negligence and professional misconduct in the death of Chimamanda’s 21-month-old son.