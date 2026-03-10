Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has congratulated his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain.

Mr Otti’s congratulatory message is contained in a press statement issued on Monday and signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and made available to reporters in Umuahia.

The governor described the appointment as an opportunity for Mr Ikpeazu to serve the country at the diplomatic level while protecting Nigerians’ interests in Spain.

Mr Otti also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the appointment.

He urged the federal government to provide Mr Ikpeazu and other newly appointed ambassadors with the necessary support to enable them to succeed in their diplomatic assignments.

The governor wished the former governor a fruitful and impactful service to the nation.

Mr Tinubu, on 6 March, had approved the posting of ambassadors, including Mr Ikpeazu, to 65 countries.

The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

(NAN)