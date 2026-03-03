The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has suspended three doctors for for alleged medical negligence and professional misconduct in the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of author Chimamanda Adichie.

The panel issued the suspension order after establishing that the doctors have a case to answer regarding the tragic incident.

The findings follow an investigation triggered by a formal complaint lodged with the Council on 16 January.

Medical practitioners from Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital and Atlantis Paediatric Hospital responded to the complaint, submitting affidavits and presenting oral testimony before the MDCN Investigative Panel.

At the conclusion of its 25th session held in Abuja from 17 and 18 February, the panel determined that a prima facie case of medical negligence had been established against three doctors namely, Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare; Titus Ogundare, Anaesthesiologist at Euracare; and Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The Council issued interim suspension orders against the three doctors pending the outcome of formal disciplinary proceedings.

The panel also found professional misconduct on the part of 10 other practitioners from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

These cases have been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal for formal hearing and determination in line with the Council’s statutory mandate.

The MDCN emphasised that the findings are preliminary and do not constitute a final determination of liability.

The affected practitioners are entitled to a full hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal, where evidence will be examined and a final decision rendered.

Further proceedings before the tribunal are expected to commence in due course, with the Council pledging transparency and adherence to its regulatory framework throughout the process.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a Lagos State coroner’s court at Yaba began an inquest into the death of Nkanu Nnamdi Esege in late February.

The 21-month-old died under controversial circumstances in a Lagos hospital in January, following complications during medical procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

The toddler’s parents, Ms Adichie and her husband Ivara Esege, a medical doctor, alleged in a legal notice served through Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kemi Pinheiro that Master Nkanu’s death resulted from medical negligence.

The notice cited sedation with propofol, inadequate monitoring, improper dosing, lack of supplemental oxygen, insufficient staff, and delays in responding to his deteriorating condition.

Euracare denied wrongdoing, insisting the child was critically ill upon referral and all care followed clinical protocols.

The Lagos State Government directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and MDCN to investigate hospital practices, professional conduct, and patient safety standards.

During preliminary court proceedings, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji noted the Lagos State Government considers itself bereaved and directed parties to file witness statements ahead of the next hearing.

The inquest aims to determine whether a full judicial investigation should proceed, with autopsy results serving as the starting point.

The family plans to present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, overdose, improper administration of propofol, and misdiagnosis, calling five independent medical experts, including anaesthesiologists, a paediatric anaesthesia specialist, a radiologist, an intensivist, and Mr Esege.

The court adjourned the matter until 14 April.