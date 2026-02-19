Leaders of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have paid a condolence visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of their peace mission following a violent clash at Oil Mill Market in Rumuokwurusi by Eleme Junction Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

ACF is the umbrella body of all socio-cultural organisations in the 19 northern states of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there was tension at the market on Saturday when a northerner allegedly stabbed a male trader from Benue State following an argument between them.

The incident later led to an attack on some traders from the north by individuals yet to be determined by authorities.

Northerners were said to have lost properties during a protest in the wake of the killing of the Benue trader.

The police in Rivers State have since confirmed the incident.

Peace mission

Muhammad Ibrahim, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the ACF, said in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that a team of ACF leaders met the Arewa Community leaders and Arewa traders at Ikwere Junction market in Port Harcourt during the visit.

Mr Ibrahim said Musa Kwande led the ACF team.

He said two others, Sule Audu and Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, were part of the ACF’s BOT members in the team.

Mr Ibrahim said the leaders and traders had “a fruitful discussion on peaceful coexistence and respect” as Nigerians.

He said the team also visited markets where properties of northerners were allegedly destroyed during the clash.

The BOT member said the team also commiserated with the victims of the clash and urged them to continue to exercise restraint in all their dealings with their host communities.

“It also interacted with Tiv community leaders and others and urged them to be their brothers’ keepers as northerners living in the South.

“The team in the company of the Arewa leaders also visited Ikwere Community leaders and condoled them over the loss of their child during the fracas,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the Paramount Ruler of Igwuruta, Samuel Nnadi, was among the leaders who welcomed the team.

Mr Nnadi, he said, also joined other community leaders in emphasising the importance of restraint and dialogue.

READ ALSO: Rivers assembly halts impeachment move against Fubara

Mr Ibrahim stated that the team was “well received” by all the leaders of both Arewa and Ikwere Communities, during which the two ethnic groups emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence.

Fact-finding mission

According to the statement, Mr Kwande, speaking on behalf of the team, said the visit was aimed not only at commiserating with victims but also at reinforcing the message of national unity and mutual respect.

He urged affected traders to remain calm and law-abiding, warning that retaliatory actions could escalate tensions and undermine ongoing peace efforts.

According to him, participants described the interaction as “frank and constructive,” with both sides acknowledging the need for stronger communication between host communities and resident groups.

Mr Ibrahim said the team expressed optimism that sustained engagement among community leaders, traders and local authorities would help restore confidence and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected areas.