The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has confirmed the death of a Channels Television cameraman, Kani Ben, days after he was involved in a road accident.

Mr Ben died after spending ten days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, following a road accident while on official assignment.

Mr Ben was among 13 journalists injured in the crash that occurred on 6 February, along the Yashi–Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The journalists were covering the commissioning and handover of a government secondary school by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, as part of projects executed by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Announcement

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) announced Mr Ben’s death on Sunday in a statement signed by its secretary, Isah Gadau.

“The Bauchi State Council of the NUJ has received with huge shock the death of our colleague, Kani Ben of Channels Television, who was one of the victims in the recent accident involving 13 journalists while covering an NEDC assignment in Bauchi,” the statement said.

The union expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, the NUJ family, and his colleagues and associates, and announced the suspension of its congress scheduled for 16 February until further notice.

Accident

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the vehicle carrying the journalists attempted to overtake a convoy before veering off the road and somersaulting several times, throwing some occupants out.

Mr Ben, who was seated in the front seat, reportedly sustained severe spinal cord injuries and underwent surgery a day after the crash. He remained in critical condition at the hospital’s Modular Theatre Complex before succumbing to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Other journalists involved in the accident sustained varying degrees of injuries, including head trauma, fractures, and bruises, and received treatment at medical facilities in the state.

Governor, Media Community mourn

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed expressed grief over Mr Ben’s death, describing it as a painful loss to the media profession.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor said the cameraman died while in active service.

“Mr Kani Ben was among journalists covering the commissioning of projects executed by the North-East Development Commission in Bauchi alongside the Honourable Minister of State for Regional Development when the unfortunate accident occurred. Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, he sadly passed away in the early hours of today at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital,” the statement read.

Mr Mohammed said the Bauchi State Government stood in solidarity with the media community and reaffirmed its respect and support for journalists who risk their lives in the line of duty.

He extended condolences to Mr Ben’s family, Channels Television, the NUJ, and the broader media community, praying for strength for those affected by the tragedy.

Mr Ben is survived by his wife and two children.