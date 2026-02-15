Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has denied claims that she was appointed as a brand ambassador for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) after sharing a video praising improvements at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The video, which went viral last week, showed the actress highlighting what she described as visible upgrades at the airport terminals.

The post, however, sparked criticism online, with some users accusing her of suddenly aligning with government institutions she had previously criticised, particularly in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

Beyond the political backlash, Ms Ojo has also faced renewed scrutiny over past controversies, including allegations of tax evasion and the abuse of the naira, which resurfaced as critics questioned her motivations for praising a government agency.

Clarification

Responding to the claims on Sunday, the actress said she was neither paid nor formally engaged by FAAN, insisting that she shared the video voluntarily after receiving approval to film at the airport while shooting a movie scene.

In a series of posts on her social media pages, Ojo said she was surprised by claims that she had been appointed a FAAN ambassador, stressing that no such arrangement existed.

She said she decided to share the airport footage because she observed what she described as visible improvements in infrastructure and service delivery.

“FAAN is changing for the better in so many ways. Besides the renovation of the MMIA Lagos Terminal 1 and the beauty and comfort of Terminal 2, the service of their protocol team is exceptional. I’m so proud of my country,” she wrote.

Clarifying further, the actress said she had obtained approval to film at the airport for a movie scene and was encouraged by FAAN officials to help amplify the ongoing upgrades. She insisted, however, that the video was not a paid engagement.

“When I see progress like upgraded airports, better systems, and new roads, I talk about it. Not because I’m paid or political, but because I want what’s good for my country,” she said.

“They asked me to help spread the word after I got approval to film. I did it for free. There was no contract and no payment.”

‘Publicity for access’

Ojo also rejected claims that she traded publicity for access, saying her professional fees far exceed the cost of securing filming approval at the airport.

She added that her praise was directed at improvements in service delivery rather than an endorsement of any political party, noting that she would continue to speak up when she observed progress.

“My loyalty is to my country,” she wrote. “If I see good, I will acknowledge it. Silence does not build anything.”

She also pledged to work with any political party as long as it’s about building a better tomorrow for Nigeria.

No gigs awarded

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, also dismissed reports that the actress had been appointed as an ambassador or awarded any contract by the agency.

Responding on her verified X account, Ms Kuku said the actress was only encouraged to raise awareness about ongoing reforms at the airport while filming a movie scene.

“FAAN did not award Iyabo Ojo any gig and is not an ambassador,” Ms Kuku wrote. “She was simply asked to help raise awareness of ongoing improvements under this administration. There was no financial incentive.”

The FAAN boss said the agency did not enter into any formal agreement with the actress, adding that her post was not part of any paid promotional arrangement.