The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has unveiled 40 tractors to boost rural farming in the state. In a post, he made through his verified X page @SenBalaMohammed, on Saturday he stated: “Today, I supervised the distribution of 40 newly procured tractors, alongside other heavy-duty equipment, under the ACReSAL programme supported by the @WBG_Nigeria.

“This initiative reflects my administration’s strong commitment to agricultural modernization, environmental protection, and the improvement of livelihoods in rural communities across Bauchi State.

“Speaking during the distribution, I described the ACReSAL programme as a critical intervention in addressing pressing environmental and climate-related challenges, including unpredictable weather patterns, land degradation, prolonged dry seasons, and flooding.

“I noted that the deployment of modern agricultural machinery will significantly ease the burden on farmers and relevant government agencies, while accelerating the adoption of mechanized farming and large-scale land restoration efforts throughout the state.

“I also reaffirmed my administration’s policy of working closely with credible global partners and development programmes to improve living conditions and expand economic opportunities for our people.

“Earlier, the Bauchi State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Kabir, explained that the equipment was procured to strengthen the effective implementation of the programme. He stated that the machinery would boost productivity, promote environmentally sustainable farming practices, and reduce the adverse effects of climate-related challenges.

“Dr. Kabir further commended my leadership and sustained support for the ACReSAL programme, assuring that the equipment would be properly maintained to guarantee long-term benefits and measurable impact for communities across Bauchi State.”