The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Government of the Republic of Angola have signed a bilateral agreement to ease the movement of diplomats and government officials across both countries.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, through the spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The draft agreement between the two countries, which focuses on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports, was formally signed by both parties on 15 February.

According to Mr Tuggar, who led the Nigerian delegation, the agreement was signed on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, while the Angolan delegation was led by the Minister of International Relations, Tete Antonio.

Mr Tuggar expressed satisfaction at the eventual signing of the agreement, saying the initiative had been long overdue and represented a timely step in strengthening bilateral engagement.

He explained that the agreement would significantly enhance diplomatic and official relations between the two brotherly countries by easing travel procedures for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.

“Visa exemption arrangement will facilitate smoother official exchanges, deepen institutional cooperation, and create broader opportunities for joint initiatives and dialogue.

“Also deepen partnership by enabling authorised government officials from both sides to move more freely and efficiently without administrative hindrances,” Mr Tuggar said.

He commended the Nigerian-Angolan relations to have been rooted in shared history that is traceable to the period of ideological conflict between the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) and Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in Angola.

He described the agreement as a firm declaration of African independence in decision-making and Nigeria’s solidarity with the Angolan people in their struggle, laying an enduring foundation for the strong diplomatic and political ties that continue between both countries today.

For his part, Mr Antonio conveyed profound appreciation for the enduring and historic bond between Angola and Nigeria, particularly recalling the period of anti-colonial struggle and the quest for national independence across the continent.

He underscored Nigeria’s principled leadership role in West Africa, saying such stood firmly with frontline States, providing strong diplomatic and political backing that contributed meaningfully to Angola’s liberation efforts.

He described the newly signed agreement as a practical and forward-looking milestone that will further consolidate the long-standing historical and diplomatic ties between both countries, while opening new avenues for closer official engagement and cooperation.

“It is instructive to note that, in light of the well-established historical ties and record of mutual solidarity between Nigeria and Angola, the signing of this Agreement can rightly be regarded as long overdue.

“Its conclusion represents not merely a procedural diplomatic development, but substantive reaffirmation of the shared values, cooperation, and trust that have characterised relations between both countries over the years.

“The agreement will, ipso facto, reinvigorate and modernise the long-tested diplomatic partnership by removing administrative barriers to official travel and engagement.

“By facilitating easier movement for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports, it is expected to strengthen mutual understanding, enhance policy coordination, and foster stronger working chemistry between relevant institutions and authorities on both sides,” Mr Antonio said.

(NAN)