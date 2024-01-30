Barely a week after requesting fans’ prayers for his health, Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has again captured social media attention.

Portable’s resurgence comes on the heels of his fourth baby mama,

Ashabi Simple, an up-and-coming actress and producer, infamous interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s ‘Talk To B’ podcast.

During the interview, Ashabi Simple revealed details about her relationship with Portable to actress Adebayo.

In response to the interview, the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner, in a series of videos on his Instagram, expressed dissatisfaction with his fourth baby mama’s interview.

Portable urged his fourth baby mama to respect his wife and avoid any competition with her.

He also questioned Ashabi Sinple’s mental health for her responses during the interview.

The Ogun-born singer added that his legally married wife, Bewaji, doesn’t cause him trouble, whereas Ashabi Simple, whom he referred to as a side chick, is causing issues.

He noted that Ashabi Simple became his baby mama because he accepted her pregnancy as a responsible man and then upgraded her life.

He cautioned Ashabi Simple against portraying herself as his sole wife, revealing he had multiple side relationships similar to hers.

The interview

Ashabi Simple, during her interview, revealed that she considers herself the sole wife of her husband, adopting the mindset of a lover.

She explained that when Portable is with her, he assumes her husband’s role, but in his absence, she assumes he is away working to provide for the family.

Her words: “Personally, in my lover girl state of mind, I’m the only one married to my husband. Whenever he comes home, it means my husband is back, and my husband is a business person. He’s a musician, and he travels a lot. So whenever he’s not at home, he has gone to hustle for what we will eat; whenever he comes back, he’s welcome. That’s to me.

“Then, when I was not yet pregnant, and we were together in the hotel and just moved around, I’ll just hail him, and he will say you’re not serious. Why are you monitoring me? I’ll say I’m not watching you.

“God will not allow him to be infected. We’ll keep praying that God forbid, but if he gets infected, we’ll get infected together. If it’s deadly, we’ll die together.”

As of press time, Ashabi Simple has remained silent but focused on the celebration of her convocation from Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State. All the recent posts on her Instagram page were about her convocation.

Love- turned-sour

Portable had, on 6 June 2023, affirmed that Ashabi Simple was his official wife during the naming ceremony of the actress’ son— his fifth child.

The newborn was the singer’s fifth child, elevating Ashabi to Portable’s third official wife.

He further accused Ashabi Simple of contacting his legal wife seeking reconciliation. He questioned her actions, suggesting his wife should have confronted her.

Portable criticised his fourth baby mama, citing a lack of decorum for airing grievances on social media.

He emphasised the importance of discretion in maintaining a stable home, noting his commitment to his current wife, Bewaji, despite Ashabi’s recent interview.

Furthermore, Portable alleged that many of his wife’s advisors were his side partners.

He said: “As a celebrity, I have a wife at home as a responsible man. I played outside with a side chick, and she got pregnant. Am I not supposed to accept the pregnancy? If I don’t collect it, then that will be posted to me.

“I collected the child, and things changed from a one-bedroom flat to a two-bedroom flat, and you’re now enjoying it. Even though I’m still hiding you, I have a wife, and it is not easy.

“Can’t you respect my wife? She is not disturbing or fighting you; she’s ignoring you guys despite knowing about your presence because she’s okay. She’s happy where she is; there should be no competition. Don’t compete with her; what’s with the useless interview you granted?

“Any responsible man that goes to his side chick’s side and does not talk about his wife is not responsible. I have my real wife and kids. I’m responsible. You only got pregnant for me, and my family does not know you or bless you, and the person who owns the husband doesn’t disturb you, and it’s you, the side chick that is bothering her.

“I build my wife and make her strong base on a strong man. Can you lend me N5 million in your account? Is it not all the money I gave you you’re spending and saying rubbish in an interview? I have dated many ladies that I didn’t cast at all.

“They’re more than seven, and she is saying seven. Do you know how many there are? Must you cast your relationship or your man? She’s not the only side chick I have.”

However, actress Adebayo, in a post on her Instagram page, disclosed that Ashabi Simple had urged her fans to remain calm, assuring them that the matter would be resolved.

She further clarified that Ashabi Simple had only discussed Portable and had not made any remarks against any of his wives. The actress also urged Portable to exercise patience.

Background

Ashabi Simple declared Portable her life partner on 14 June 2023 citing his ability to make her feel special.

Despite facing challenges settling down with the singer due to his controversial nature, she overlooks his flaws.

She mentioned grappling with people’s perception of Portable and how it would reflect on her, fearing mockery for her decision to stay with him.

The loves have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

