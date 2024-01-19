On Wednesday, a series of WhatsApp chats between singer Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong and his wife, Alexer Gopa, surfaced online.

In the WhatsApp chats, Harrysong allegedly asked his wife to terminate her pregnancy because he felt she would give birth to another girl.

The couple, who held a glamorous wedding in Warri, Delta State, on 27 March 2021, have two daughters.

Addressing the issue on Thursday in a statement on his Instagram story, the Delta-born singer acknowledged facing marital struggles with his wife.

The 42-year-old singer revealed that he and his wife are experiencing challenging times in their marital relationship but urged the public to respect his family’s privacy.

After discussing it with his family, he decided to address the issue.

Harrysong thanked his fans for their concern and requested their utmost understanding.

He wrote: “After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well-wishers, that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making round on social media of the marital problems my wife and I are having.

“I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy during this period and also to request your utmost understanding. Thanks for the love and support.”

In June 2023, the singer made headlines while celebrating his wife’s birthday, mentioning that he would still get another spouse despite describing his wife as “Sweet woman, my love.”

He would later explain that his wife would have to agree before he could marry a second wife.

The ‘Better Pikin’ crooner said his desire to marry a second spouse was due to his love for a large family.

On January 4, he was appointed an executive assistant to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

On 18 December 2023, the singer also made headlines, pleading with Kingsley Okonkwo, co-founder of his former record label (Kcee), to pay seven years of royalties.

The founder of Alter Plate Records alleged that Kcee had been collecting 100 per cent of the royalties for songs like ‘Reggae Blues,’ ‘Baba for the Girls,’ ‘Samankwe,’ ‘Better Pikin,’ ‘Ofeshe,’ and others.

