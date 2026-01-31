Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has wrongly accused a businessman, Ahmad Rabiu, of leaking classified documents to PREMIUM TIMES.

The documents exposed a multi-billion-naira scandal involving the ownership of Dala Inland Dry Port Limited during Mr Ganduje’s administration.

​PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Rabiu was arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport by plainclothes officers from the Kano State Police Command. The arrest occurred while he was boarding an Air Peace flight bound for Abuja on Wednesday.

​The police action followed a petition filed by Mr Ganduje’s children and his aide, Abubakar Bawuro. The petitioners alleged that Mr Rabiu provided the investigative outlet with the sensitive documents that led to the exposé on Mr Ganduje’s alleged conflict of interest while in office.

​Following a two-day detention, the police arraigned Mr Rabiu before the Federal High Court on Friday on a six-count charge of defamation. Notably, the prosecution’s case appears to rely solely on the findings of the PREMIUM TIMES investigation into the Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.

The 16-page petition, which references the Premium Times’ investigation, failed to identify any instance where the publication names Mr Rabiu as the source of the documents.

The court session

On Friday, the police arraigned Mr Rabiu before the Federal High Court No. 3 in Kano, presided over by Justice Samuel Amobede, under charge number FHC/KN/CR/378/2025.

​The defendant faces six counts of defamation against Mr Ganduje, his two sons—Umar Abdullahi Umar and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar—and his aide, Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro.

Mr Rabiu pleaded not guilty to all charges.

​Following the plea, defence counsel Maliki Kuliya informed the court that a bail application had been filed on 29 January and sought leave to move the application.

In response, prosecuting counsel S. O. Ekwe confirmed service of the application but requested an adjournment to allow time for a formal response.

​Mr Kuliya then urged the court to grant the defendant administrative bail pending the next hearing, offering his personal undertaking to ensure the defendant’s appearance.

​After a 10-minute recess, Justice Amobede ruled in favour of the defence.

The judge cited Mr Kuliya’s standing as a senior lawyer and former Attorney General of Kano State as a significant factor in granting the application.

The case has been adjourned to 3 February for further proceedings.

Intimidation

Responding to Mr Rabiu’s arrest and subsequent arraignment the state prosecutor, Muhuyi Magaji, who is prosecuting Mr Ganduje and others in the state High Court, stated that the move was intended to tamper with the ongoing case.

Mr Rabiu is among the prosecution witnesses the state government lined up, including government officials who were allegedly manipulated into signing documents that facilitated fraudulent transfers from the state government to the private port entity.

The state government accused Mr Ganduje and other defendants of conspiring to fraudulently transfer 80 per cent of the shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including the state’s 20 per cent equity, to private ownership under the fictitious name “City Green Enterprise”.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants diverted over ₦4.49 billion in Kano State funds to execute infrastructure projects, including a double-carriageway, electricity, and perimeter fencing at the dry port, for their personal and family benefit.

At the state High Court, the defendants also face charges of abuse of office and conflict of interest, as it was alleged that they leveraged their official roles to redirect public resources for personal benefit, thereby violating financial and constitutional regulations.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mr Ganduje secretly transferred the state government’s 20 per cent stake in the facility to private hands, making his children co-owners of the company before awarding a contract worth more than N4 billion to provide infrastructure for the project.

The transfer ended Kano State’s shareholding in the project, while Mr Ganduje’s children and aide, Abubakar Bawuro, became directors and shareholders.

What PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation exposed

When Dala Inland Dry Port Limited was incorporated on 8 December 2003, its only directors were the founder, Ahmad Rabiu, and his son, Rabiu Ahmad Rabiu.

Two years later, at an extraordinary general meeting on 19 January 2005, the board was expanded with the appointment of four new directors: Abdulaziz Haladu, Anwar Isyaku-Rabiu, Diepreye George, and Abdullahi Kwaru.

Records obtained by this newspaper show that on 5 March 2020, Mr Ganduje’s three children and his longtime associate, Abubakar Bawuro, replaced Mr Rabiu’s son and all other directors elected in 2005 as board members of the company.

Minutes of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 5 March 2020, at its Zaria Road office in Kano, confirmed the appointment of Abdulaziz Abdullahi Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar—all children of Mr Ganduje —alongside Mr Bawuro as new directors of Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.

It was also at the meeting that the state government was removed as a co-owner of the dry port, and the Ganduje children were appointed not just as directors but also as shareholders, each holding 5 million shares.

According to its “ordinary resolution,” the meeting was “attended by all the shareholders,” and “it was unanimously resolved” that Abdulaziz Abdullah Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar —the three children of Mr Ganduje —be allotted five million shares each, each being 20 per cent of the total 25 million shares of the company.

Mr Rabiu and Mr Bawuro were also each allotted 20 per cent, creating a new ownership structure of five equal shareholders, each with 20 per cent of the company’s shares.

This structure edged out the Kano State Government from the ownership of the company.

The state government said due process was not followed in the divestment process, accusing Mr Ganduje of using his office to undermine the state.