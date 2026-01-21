Legendary Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has described statements made by clergyman, Matthew Ashimolowo, as false and derogatory.

In a recent sermon, Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), drew comparisons between a financial decision made by the musician and the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, in 1990.

“Shina Peters, N20 million, built a house. Jim Ovia, N20 million, started a bank (sic). One man is now fixing a leaky roof, broken toilets and doors that don’t shut anymore. And the other one, every country I go to in Africa, I see a branch.

“I was in Rwanda, Zenith everywhere. I was in Ghana, Zenith everywhere. I was in 10 African countries, Zenith everywhere. So I am speaking into somebody’s life now. Delay your gratification, and God will lift you,” the preacher said.

Wrong analogy

It is not known precisely when Shina Peters built his famed Iju residence in Lagos, or how much he spent on the project.

However, every few years, like an urban legend, the story of how the popular musician splurged N20 million on his building surfaces.

In 2015, unconfirmed reports said that he contracted a businessman to give the building a facelift.

Weighing in on the sermon, ‘Galala’ proponent, Daddy Showkey, said that Mr Ashimolowo was wrong.

Describing his senior colleague as very successful, the ‘Diana’ crooner said that considering where Sir Sina Peters is coming from, the way he grew up, the things he went through, and the fact that he still rose to become what he is, it’s not easy.

“For a society where music is being pirated, musicians are not paid their royalties, yet they still get mocked.

“Today, if a comedian wants to make a joke, he uses musicians to do his comedy. They always talk about how the musicians failed in life, reminding them of the past. One day, your turn will come. Who will reign forever? Nobody. Don’t let anybody deceive you,” he said.

Shina Peters reacts

Thanking Daddy Showkey for speaking on the issue and bringing it to his attention, Sir Shina Peters said that he is not one to judge people and their opinions of him.

In a statement addressing Pastor Ashimolowo’s sermon, the singer said that, but as a Bishop himself, he understands the need not to exchange words against each other.

Instead, he said, they ought to set good examples for the body of Christ.

“For the sake of the legacy of our Creator and Christ Jesus, as well as other esteemed great men of God, such as St Moses Orimolade Tunolase, and the likes, I will not be taking legal actions, nor will I speak ill against you, despite your false and derogatory statements. The way I see it. God has really blessed me beyond words; you can’t even begin to imagine the blessings of God upon my life all these decades.

People close to me know what I’m talking about. On the other hand, God, being a loving father that He is, has also blessed you, His Son. How we use our blessings to set good examples for people is what matters now,” he wrote.