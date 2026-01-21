The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has halted moves by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other government authorities to take over a prime parcel of land in Maitama District occupied by Nanet Hotels Limited.

According to court documents shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the injunction, issued on 22 December 2025, restrained the minister, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and their agents from interfering with the hotel’s possession and occupation of the property pending the determination of a motion on notice.

The disputed land is Park No. 2008, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, measuring about 1.96 hectares.

In the ruling, the court barred the defendants from ejecting, harassing, sealing, demolishing, or otherwise disturbing Nanet Hotels’ use of the land. It also directed all parties to maintain the status quo as of the date the suit was filed.

The court further ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force not to give effect to a purported revocation of the land or provide security support for any action connected to the property.

The interim injunction followed a motion ex parte filed by Nanet Hotels, which is challenging a revocation notice contained in a letter dated 7 July 2025.

The company argued that under a Deed of Sub-Lease dated 9 July 2007, it is entitled to remain in possession of the land until 2037 unless the agreement is lawfully terminated in accordance with its terms and applicable law.

Following the ruling, lawyers representing the hotel issued a public notice warning investors and developers against transacting on the disputed land while the case remains pending.

In the notice shared with Premium Times, the hotel’s solicitors said any transaction involving the property could expose buyers or investors to protracted litigation, citing the subsisting court orders and the ongoing suit marked FCT/HC/CV/5274/2025.

They stated that no authority or individual currently has the legal right to allocate, sell, transfer, lease, or develop any part of the land or any portion derived from it.

The lawyers added that their client is prepared to pursue the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary, describing the dispute as part of efforts to curb alleged land racketeering and unlawful conversion of parks in the Federal Capital Territory.

Background

The injunction comes amid wider enforcement measures by the FCTA. In September 2025, the administration revoked all park licences in Abuja, ordering operators to resubmit for fresh screening and possible reallocation, following widespread violations of land-use policies.

FCTA officials also demolished parts of Boulevard Park in Maitama for unauthorised development, citing breaches of the Abuja master plan.

These moves are part of a crackdown on illegal land conversions and breaches of park-use regulations in high-value districts such as Maitama, Asokoro, and Garki.

The case spotlights ongoing concerns about land disputes and property rights in the FCT.