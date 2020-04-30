How ghastly accident left me bedridden for three years- Daddy Showkey

Related News

A veteran Nigerian dancehall star, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has narrated how a ghastly accident almost ended his music career and left him bedridden for three years.

The musician was involved in an accident while returning from the birthday party of fellow singer, Olu Maintain, in 2007.

His music career suffered a setback following the accident that adversely affected his spine.

The incident forced the fun-loving singer to quit the music scene for a while.

Just as he was planning a big come-back, he was forced to quit the scene for a second time after he narrowly escaped the assassin’s bullet two times in 2011.

The ‘Galala’ crooner shared his experience in an Instagram live chat that was shared by Fasanmi Abiola, via Facebook.

In the video chat, the singer regretted that some of the friends who benefitted from him before the accident abandoned him.

Describing how he was ignored by his friends, the former acrobat said they (his friends) asked their security men to deny him entrance to their homes or offices.

“When I come back, the people wey go come meet me, I go dash the millions, when I go their house, they go tell their gateman make them lock gate, make the gateman tell me say dem no dey,” he said in Pidgin English.

He also said the doctor who treated him told him that he should no longer continue with his ghetto dance up upon his discharge from the hospital.

This, he said, forced him to relocate to Warri where he had to learn a new business and was paid a salary.

“When I came back from abroad, the doctor advised me to stop dancing and singing. I had to tell my friends that I was going to Warri, Delta. I began to struggle again. I started working with a man and started working as a labourer carrying a pan. I forgot that I was Daddy Showkey. All these happened in 2010,” he said.

The singer also revealed that his return to limelight began after making N3m in profit from a business.

“I sold my pride. Many people were laughing at me without knowing what I was going through. But I was optimistic that I would rise again,” he explained.

Daddy Showkey began his entertainment circuit in 1976 as an acrobat who entertained people from street to street for a small fee.

He would later delve into other forms of entertainment such as dancing and singing.

Even though the artiste may not be as popular as he was in the 1990s, his loyalty to his Ajegunle roots has never been in doubt.

He has over the years proven himself a worthy ambassador of A.J City as Ajegunle is popularly called, by using his music to draw attention to its potential and the condition of the residents.

Unfortunately, Ajegunle no longer boasts talented artistes it once produced such as Cashman Davies, Baba Fryo, Daddy Fresh, Mad Melon, and Mountain Black, except Oristefemi.