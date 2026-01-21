Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has broken another Guinness World Records (GWR) title, just four months after she set the record for the “largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.”

In September 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that GWR confirmed Baci’s jollof rice record following a nine-hour open-air cooking session at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where she prepared 200 portions using 20-kg bags of rice.

However, on Tuesday, Baci posted on her Instagram page an email from GWR, signed by Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering, Records Creative Team.

The email confirmed that she broke another record during the same attempt.

Mr Fanning disclosed that the 30-year-old chef also set a new record for the “largest serving of rice.”

The email read: “Congratulations, you are officially amazing (again)! Hello Hilda, I hope you’re well!. It has come to our attention that, when comparing the record guidelines for the two record titles, you and your team attempted and achieved “Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice” and also achieved the record title of “Largest serving of rice”.

So you have been proactively awarded this record title, too. Many congratulations from me on behalf of Guinness World Records, you are Officially Amazing (again)! All the best.”

Baci reacts

Reacting to the achievement, Baci said the record she broke served as a beautiful reminder that, even when one believes the full picture has been revealed, God can still declare that there is more to come.

She expressed delight at beginning 2026 with a new GWR title and attributed the feat to God, whom she described as “consistently faithful”, adding that His faithfulness continues to surprise her.

“I woke up a three-time Guinness World Records holder, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. What a way to step into 2026. This morning, I was doing my usual routine, casually scrolling through my emails, when I saw the message come in.

I was shocked and happy at the same time, completely caught off guard. Five months after the initial record announcement, I was just finding out that there was more. When I and Gino Nigeria broke the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, I thought that was it.

“What I didn’t know, until now, is that on that same day, we had also broken the record for the largest serving of rice overall. So what I thought was one record… turned out to be two. And now, officially, that makes three Guinness World Records in total.

The very first person I called was Oreoluwa Atinmo , because this journey, this vision, and this record would not have been possible without her. We did this together from idea to execution, side by side, fully aligned. Sharing that moment with her made everything feel real”, Baci added.

She praised her team, stressing that the victory belonged to everyone and that every long day, meticulous effort, and determined push truly counted.

“To Guinness World Records, Guinness World Records thank you for the recognition and for honoring this achievement. And to everyone who supported, believed, and stood with us, my heart is so full. Still processing. Still grateful. Still in awe.”

Backstory

Baci is not new to the GWR stage and, her latest feat brings her total GWR titles to three.

In June 2023, this newspaper reported that GWR recognised Baci as the record holder for the longest individual cooking marathon.

She embarked on the challenge with a 100-hour target, but GWR later explained that a minor procedural error affected her final recorded time.

Despite this, Baci cooked more than 100 pots of food over four days, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

However, her reign was short-lived, as Irish chef Alan Fisher later dethroned her by cooking continuously for 119 hours and 57 minutes, 24 hours longer than Baci’s record.