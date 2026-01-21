The Bonafide Advocator Initiative (BOFAI), a youth-led non-profit organisation working on juvenile justice reform, has completed a library renovation project at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Lagos State.

The organisation said the intervention is part of its broader effort to improve access to education and rehabilitation for young persons in conflict with the law.

Juvenile correctional centres in Nigeria are designed to prioritise rehabilitation rather than punishment, with education recognised as a key tool for reform.

The Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos State, is one of several facilities housing juveniles and young offenders.

According to the group, a library space existed; however, it found that low literacy levels, poor motivation among the boys, and the absence of structured learning support limited its use.

The group said its assessment showed that the library was poorly maintained, stocked with outdated and damaged books, and lacked an environment that encouraged reading and learning among the boys.

The project, which began in late 2025, was designed to address these gaps.

Scope of the renovation

The organisation carried out repairs on chairs, shelves, and the ceiling, repainted the library and removed damaged or irrelevant books. The revamped space has now been reopened for use.

It said the improved library provides a more conducive environment for learning, reflection, and personal development for the boys at the centre.

Speaking on the project, BOFAI’s Founder, Oluwatobi Adetona, said the intervention went beyond physical renovation.

Ms Adetona noted that access to education in correctional centres is not just about having libraries.

“It’s about making learning engaging, meaningful and achievable for young people who have often been excluded from traditional educational systems,” she said.

Reward-based reading model

As part of the broader intervention in addressing recurring challenges within juvenile facilities, Ms Adetona said they will be introducing a reward-based reading model aimed at encouraging participation and building a sustainable reading culture.

She said under the model, one of the boys will serve as a library captain to assist with monitoring the space, while others are encouraged to read regularly.

“We will also conduct quarterly visits to engage the boys and reward positive participation.”

She added that the project aligns with the organisation aftercare approach, which supports young people beyond confinement through continued mentorship, access to educational tools and pathways back into formal education.

She further added that these efforts are aimed at reducing recidivism and supporting successful reintegration into society.

Also speaking, the Project Lead, Oluwatosin Olajubu, said the project was an absolute privilege and required the organisation to look beyond infrastructure and to understand the realities facing the boys who will use this space every day.

She said, “What we found was not a lack of interest in learning, but a system that had not been designed to support it.”

About BOFAI

BOFAI is a non-governmental organisation established in 2019, to promote social justice for marginalised individuals in correctional facilities.

READ ALSO: Six Benue students feared dead as boat capsizes at notorious Buruku crossing

Through legal aid, mentorship and aftercare programmes, the organisation supports juveniles and young persons through rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

The organisation said by reimaging the library as a guided and welcoming learning environment, they are “linking education to rehabilitation and long-term reintegration. This project is a foundation, not a finish line, and our commitment to these boys continues.”