Olanrewaju Aina, a family member of Opral “Iya Oge of Lagos” Benson, and the African Refugees Foundation (AREF) have dismissed reports that the 90-year-old socialite is missing.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that reports went viral on Tuesday claiming that the Americo-Liberian and Nigerian entrepreneur was last seen on 13 January and had not returned home since then.

A flyer circulating on social media, obtained by this newspaper, showed the family appealing to the public for information that could help locate her.

However, in an interview with this newspaper, Ms Aina clarified that the socialite was not missing.

Revealing that Iya Oge of Lagos is safe, she said: “Chief Opral Benson is not missing. She is holidaying.”

AREF

Additionally, AREF, in a statement signed by its CEO, Olujimi Olusola, and obtained by this newspaper, confirmed that the foundation’s President, Iya Oge of Lagos, is currently in Liberia.

Mr Olusola further stated that her visit to Liberia was voluntary and fully known to the relevant parties.

“Contrary to the claims suggesting that Mrs Opral Benson has been declared missing by her family, the Foundation has verified that Mrs Opral Benson, AREF Honorary President, is safe, in good health, and not missing. According to the Chief Executive Officer of AREF, Mr Olujimi Olusola III, Chief Opral Benson is hale and hearty, and there is absolutely no cause for concern.

“AREF confirms that Mrs Benson is currently in Liberia; her presence there is voluntary and known. We urge members of the public, media organisations, and community stakeholders to disregard the false and misleading reports and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary alarm”, he said.

Mr Olusola reaffirmed the foundation’s dedication to upholding truth, safeguarding the dignity of those under its care, and ensuring the public has access to accurate information.

Born on 7 February 1935, the Iya Oge of Lagos was married to the late T.O.S. Benson from 1962 until his passing.

She has built a distinguished career spanning education, fashion, and corporate administration.

A former university administrator, she now runs a fashion and beauty school in Lagos and previously served as a director at Johnson’s Products, the Nigerian branch of the multinational company.

In 2012, she was appointed honorary consul of Liberia in Lagos.

A steadfast advocate for women’s development across Africa, she has played a pivotal role in inspiring countless women to embrace the principles and strategies necessary for advancement.