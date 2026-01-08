Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi has responded to a viral audio clip that suggests she had an amorous relationship with the man who ordained her, Apostle Psalm Okpe, Founder of Fresh Oil Ministry International Church, based in the United States of America.

Recently, a recorded phone conversation between Apostle Okpe and a Pastor Martin surfaced on the internet.

In the conversation, both men of God spared no words in describing their sexual escapades with women.

The viral audio details explicit conversations between both men. Using lewd language, the parties in the conversations implicated several religious figures in alleged sexual misconduct.

Allegations

Prominent among those implicated were the Nollywood actress and Apostle Chikere Nwafor, the founder of Heaven’s Gateway Ministries, also based in the US.

In the audio recording, the Apostle claimed that he dated Ms Anunobi for over five years.

It is not the first time the preacher has been embroiled in deep controversy. In 2016, a married female gospel singer, Yvonne Omoarebokhae, reportedly died in his hotel room in Benin, Edo State.

Following the incident, he was arrested and detained for about two months.

In an interview with Daily Sun at the time, Apostle Okpe confirmed that he left the deceased in his hotel room to charge her phone and came back five hours later to find her dead.

Reaction

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared screenshots of blog reports stating that Apostle Okpe has apologised for his comments.

Quoting Exodus 14:14, which says “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still,” she called on her followers to always hold their peace.

“Always hold your peace and let the lord fight for you. This I write to the believers of my generation,” she wrote.

Additionally, in a TikTok Live session with her followers, the 60-year-old actress described the preacher as a monumental global embarrassment.

“God has made the man who tried to tarnish my image a monumental global shame. He has confessed. And may the thunder of God fire everyone of you who have been writing negatively,” she said.

Many of her followers were quick to point out that he apologised for making the comments, not for their falsehood.

Apology

Following the backlash that greeted the leaked audio, Apostle Okpe tendered an unreserved apology.

In his apology, the US-based preacher expressed embarrassment for the vulgar words he used and the things that were said.

Apologising to the church globally, the body of Christ, the Christian faith, and humanity, he said that the phone conversation is nothing to be proud of.

“The bible says as stewards, we should be found faithful, beyond that, it is not in our character as Christians to live a life that is reckless and careless. It is on the weight of this that I want to tender an official apology to everyone who feels embarrassed, betrayed, maligned, or disturbed.

“I take full responsibility for being so careless with my words over the phone, for saying things that I said. Most of the things I said over the phone were based on hearsay, which means there is no strong or practical evidence to support them. As a result, I should have known better. A man of my status should know better,” he said.

According to him, he has never met Pastor Martins, the other party in the conversation, thereby making the matter worse.