Aptech Computer Education Nigeria, a leading brand in IT training and education, has unveiled an all-in-one AI career programme – ADSE AI designed to be a complete pathway that integrates AI-powered technology skills, an opportunity for eligible students to gain industry exposure through a structured, paid internship programme and an international degree progression options with leading global universities. The new programme is designed to be a holistic route from classroom to career, offering job-ready skills, workplace experience, and academic opportunities for learners in Nigeria.​

Positioned for outcomes from day one, the programme blends future-ready curriculum with hands-on projects, mentorship at Aptech centers, and portfolio development, so students can learn, apply, and showcase capabilities to employers with clarity and confidence; with AI embedded throughout the learning journey.​

To inspire academic aspiration, the programme provides progression opportunities with recognised international partners, including Middlesex University (UK), Lincoln University College (Malaysia), NCC Education (UK),Bangor University (UK) and ISM Germany, among others, enabling eligible students to pursue degree completion after advanced diploma stages through defined pathways. This positions the programme as a global career route, giving learners in Nigeria, a clear bridge from professional training to international degree outcomes.​

The curriculum is powered with GenAI and brings AI into real workflows through AI-integrated programming, prompt design, model-assisted coding, and responsible use of AI. Learners build with Python, automation, data pipelines, visualization, and cloud fundamentals using AI-enabled toolchains that mirror modern team environments.

All-in-one advantage​-

• Complete pathway: AI Tech Skills + structured, paid internship opportunity for eligible students + international degree routes.​

• Future tech focus: AI-integrated programming, data workflows, cloud basics with AI tools, and code-generation assistants.​

• Outcome-first design: Clear modules, capstone projects, and continuous reviews that map to entry-level roles and growth paths.​

The programme is designed to deliver job readiness by applying AI to everyday tech tasks and team workflows, helping students work smarter from day one. Skills map to roles across software development, data operations, cloud support, and digital product execution, giving learners multiple entry points and progression options. Every learner moves forward with a portfolio of real builds and tools that show their skills, improving their professional outcomes.​

What students learn​

• AI-integrated programming: Python for automation and data with AI-assisted development practices.​

• Data & insights: Pipelines and visualization supported by models for speed and quality.​

• Cloud foundations: Deployment and monitoring aided by AI-enabled tooling.​

• Software engineering: Modern practices enhanced by code-generation and review assistants.​

• Choose from a range of electives: The course offers Full Stack Development (OST and Java), .NET, Oracle, Networking and Ethical Hacking, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science, IoT offering students a holistic upskilling experience in software and IT.

To set the right expectations while ensuring strong student appeal, the programme offers an opportunity for eligible students to gain industry exposure through a structured, paid internship programme. Internship opportunities are facilitated through partner channels and are based on eligibility, performance, and availability, ensuring compliance and transparency while maximizing real-world experience.​

“At Aptech, the mission is simple: make students employable with the latest skills and clear outcomes,” said Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President – International Business, Aptech Limited. “This holistic program brings GenAI into the heart of our proven ADSE pathway, adds structured internship opportunities for eligible students, and opens international degree routes—so learners can build and succeed faster in the real world.”​

The programme welcomes a diverse pool of learnersseeking an all-in-one pathway that builds AI fluency alongside options to progress to global degrees, working professionals who want to reskill into software, data, or cloud roles with AI-enabled productivity, and creators or entrepreneurs who need rapid prototyping and AI-assisted build skills to launch faster.

Learning is delivered through Aptech’s nationwide centre network with mentoring, and counselling, in Lagos, Abuja, and other key cities. The centre-led model ensures personalized guidance, peer collaboration, and consistent feedback loops, helping students stay on track and graduate with confidence.

Admissions are now open at Aptech centres across Nigeria. Visit your nearest Aptech centre or checkaptech-ng.com to know more.

About Aptech

With over three decades of strong experience in the training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current global presence of over 800 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, and pre-school segment amongst others. Marking 25 years of a remarkable journey in Nigeria, Aptech has cemented its reputation as the country’s foremost IT training institute, with a wide presence across 50+ centres in key cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Osogbo, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar, Uyo, Awka, Ota, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abeokuta, Alagbole, Owerri, Umuahia, Ijebu Ode and many more.

