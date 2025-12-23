Actresses Toyin Abraham and Wumi Toriola have ended their seven-year feud.

The feud between the former close friends began in 2017 after Toriola alleged that Abraham slapped her in a hotel room while they were filming “Alakada Reloaded”, a film produced by Abraham.

She said she felt deeply hurt by the incident and expected Abraham to show remorse and apologise, but claimed that no apology was offered.

In 2018, the disagreement escalated when Toriola appeared to shade Abraham online and accused her of faking her engagement.

The feud resurfaced more intensely in 2023 following allegations that Toriola had an affair with Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

Reacting to the post made by Gistlover, Toriola dismissed the allegation as false, misleading, diabolical and malicious, stating that it was deliberately intended to tarnish her reputation.

She denied ever having a relationship with Ajeyemi or with Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

Heartwarming reconciliation

The actresses had not shared a cordial moment in recent times until Sunday, when they unexpectedly crossed paths at a cinema in Ikeja.

Both were at the cinema to promote their respective films.

Toriola was there to support Funke Akindele’s “Behind The Scenes”, while Abraham attended to promote her newly released “Oversabi Aunty.”

In a viral video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the actresses were captured in conversation, facing each other and playfully asking one another to be honest if they truly missed each other.

As the exchange continued, they admitted they missed each other, moved closer, and embraced.

In the video, Abraham said to Toriola, “Tell me you didn’t miss me, and you’ll be using a respectful tone for me. I’ll say my own but swear that you didn’t miss me.”

Toriola responded, “Yes, I missed you, but that is not how you’ll say it.”

Abraham then replied warmly, “I miss you too.”

Fans who came to follow the actresses for the movie promotions were heard exclaiming, “Glory be to God!” as the duo shared their hug.