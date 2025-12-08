Nigeria’s presence was impossible to miss at the just-concluded 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, where several homegrown creators, including Northern food storyteller Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook) and Abuja-based creator Brian Nwana (@briannwana), won in major categories.

Additionally, tech educator Izzi Boye (@izziboye), entertainer Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha) and social impact advocate Dejoke Ogunbiyi (@noositiwantiwa_) took home some of the biggest honours of the night.

Their wins reinforced what many already know: Nigerian creators continue to set the pace for digital culture on the continent.

This year, the platform cast a spotlight on the creators whose voices, perspectives and communities have helped shape what African storytelling looks like online today.

New Era, New Icons

The ceremony, held on Saturday at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, leaned fully into its theme, “New Era, New Icons.”

Rather than focusing on already-established stars, TikTok shifted its gaze toward the creators who built their platforms one authentic moment at a time.

Many of them began with small audiences, hyper-local content and niche interests, only to find continental impact through consistency and cultural honesty.

One of the night’s standout wins came from Shallipopi, whose “Plutomania” wave has influenced everything from sound choices to dance trends across TikTok throughout the year. Accepting his award, the singer acknowledged how the platform has widened the corridor for emerging artistes. “TikTok has opened doors for many of us. I’m grateful for the support and for the music that keeps pushing our stories forward.”

Across categories, Nigeria’s dominance was evident. Creators from Sokoto, Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan all took home major honours, underscoring how deeply Nigerian digital creativity is felt across the continent.

Highlights

The ceremony itself blended music, fashion and creator culture seamlessly. Host Bontle Modiselle-Moloi guided the show with her signature ease, while Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani turned the pink carpet into a lively mix of flair and humour.

South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase surprised guests when she stepped up to present the Video of the Year award, while Olympian Akani Simbine handled the announcement for the Sports Creator award.

With sponsors such as NIVEA, inDrive, Coca-Cola, PEP and Dis-Chem backing the event, this year’s awards also highlighted how far TikTok’s creator ecosystem has expanded. Winners emerged from Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria, reflecting the platform’s reach across both urban hubs and quiet towns on the continent.

For TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, the night represented a shift in how African talent is documented and celebrated. “We’re seeing creators turn ordinary moments into cultural reference points. Tonight is about recognising that power and how these voices are carrying Africa into new storytelling territories.”

Music and Performance Take Centre Stage

One of the most talked-about performances of the night came from Afro-fusion star Ciza, whose runaway hit Isaka (6am) continues to ripple across the continent.

Beyond earning him Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month, the song sparked millions of TikTok videos. It held onto South Africa’s No. 1 spot for weeks before breaking into Nigeria’s Afrobeats-dominated space. His performance in Johannesburg underscored just how strongly creator culture can propel a single track into a continental moment.

Adding to the musical texture of the night was genre-fluid artist Lord Kez, whose blend of R&B, neo-soul and hip-hop has made her a favourite among young creators. Her track Aweh became a TikTok staple, inspiring thousands of creators to lean into its introspective mood.

R&B singer Thabsie rounded out the lineup with her warm, familiar vocals. This kind carries a sense of nostalgia for listeners who have followed her since her breakout on Kwesta’s classic Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe.

2025 TikTok Awards: Full List of Winners

Creator of the Year (Sponsored by NIVEA)

Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook — Nigeria)

Storyteller of the Year (Sponsored by inDrive)

Brian Nwana (@briannwana — Nigeria)

Video of the Year

Fanuel John Masamaki (@zerobrainer0 — Tanzania)

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: @tunero_animations (Kenya)

Runner-up: Esther Francis (@estherfrancisbackup — Nigeria)

Social Impact Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Dis-Chem)

Winner: Dejoke Ogunbiyi (@noositiwantiwa_ — Nigeria)

Runner-up: Sinethemba Masinga (@ufarm_julia — South Africa)

Food Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Winner: @malumfoodie (South Africa)

Runner-up: Chef Abena (@chefabbys — Ghana)

Sports Creator of the Year

Winner: John Maingi Mbugua (@zozasportscast — Kenya)

Runner-up: Victor Ademola (@ademolavictortv — Nigeria)

Entertainment Creator of the Year (Sponsored by PEP)

Winner: Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha — Nigeria)

Runner-up: Jabulani Macdonald (@jabu_macdonald — South Africa)

Education Creator of the Year

Winner: Izzi Boye (@izziboye — Nigeria)

Runner-up: @michelle_expert (South Africa)

Artiste of the Year

Winner: Crown Uzama “Shallipopi” (@theycallmeshallipopipp — Nigeria)