The Presidency has dismissed reports claiming that George Akume has been replaced as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
This is contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.
Mr Onanuga described the report in a section of the media as “fabricated and misleading”.
The presidential spokesperson said that President Tinubu, who is currently on an official visit to Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointment.
“There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Sen. George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.
“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news,” Onanuga said.
There have been speculations that Mr Akume had stepped down as SGF to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
(NAN)
