Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, alongside his wife, Simisola Kosoko, has announced their second pregnancy in a new music video, ‘My Love Is The Same’.

The track, whose video was released on Wednesday, is the sixth song on Adekunle’s sixth studio project, ‘Fuji’. The singer featured his daughter, Adejare, on the track, while Simisola was included in the official video.

The song and its video open with a call-and-response exchange between Adekunle and his daughter, Adejare, who chant “Omo mi, Baba mi,” meaning “My daughter, my father.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Adejare, who is popularly referred to as ‘Duduke’ by many of the couple’s friends and acquaintances, in June 2020.

Simi also broke the news of their first pregnancy during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 with a dance challenge of her hit song ‘Duduke’.

Video

Meanwhile, the trio of Adekunle, Simisola, and Adejare reflected the quality of affection and togetherness in the family, which the singer had earlier addressed on the track, saying he might be occupied with hustling. Yet, his love for his family remains intact.

In the track, the 38-year-old singer sought his family’s prayers, noting that his home is at the top of his list of desires. He sings: “Life on the road/ Nobody knows the struggle wey man dey see/ World on my shoulder.

“Pressing me lower missing the good times/ My baby dey ask for me, but I’m fighting economy I’m sorry/ Iṣẹ lo sọmọ nu bi oko/ Pray for me ki n ma jabọ/Wo ibi aye fẹlẹ o/ Fire when I need some water/ Water when I need some fire/ Home is all I desire”.

Pregnancy

Additionally, towards the end of the video, the visuals of heavily pregnant Simisola were revealed, as the family hugged and announced the arrival of a new addition.

Adekunle, a former YBNL signee who came into the limelight in 2015 with the hit song ‘Sade’, got married in a private ceremony to Simisola in January 2019. Career

Following Adekunle’s time with YBNL Nation, he exited the label. He went on to establish a successful independent career under his own imprint, Afro Urban Records, complemented by a strategic partnership with Def Jam Recordings.

Simisola, also popular for vocals, came in 2015 after partnering with Falz in a hit single, ‘Soldier’. Since then, she has released many hit songs, including ‘Duduke’, which she recorded to welcome her daughter, Adejare.