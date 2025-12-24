Nigerian singer David “Davido” Adeleke has joined the Accord Party.

The 33-year-old announced the move on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday.

The “Unavailable” hitmaker aligned himself politically with his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adeleke’s move to the Accord Party followed his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced earlier this month.

Davido revealed that he would collect his party membership card on Wednesday at Imole House, Osogbo.

He wrote: “I will be live in Osun to pick up my Accord Party membership card at Imole House Osogbo tomorrow… see you soon accordingly.”

The “Timeless” crooner joined the party two weeks after Mr Adeleke won the party’s governorship ticket for the 2026 Osun State election.

This newspaper reported that delegates unanimously endorsed Mr Adeleke during the state primary.

The governor stated that he intended to seek a second term to complete ongoing projects he initiated since assuming office three years ago.

Backstory

Davido had long been vocal about his uncle’s political ambitions while he was still a member of the PDP.

In 2022, he played a prominent role in the lead-up to the governorship election, campaigning both physically and online in support of Mr Adeleke.

During the election, he criticised alleged malpractices, using his Twitter page to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the late President Muhammadu Buhari to refrain from interfering with the results.

He gained widespread attention on X (formerly Twitter) when Mr Adeleke’s initial 353-vote lead over Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was deemed insufficient to declare a winner, prompting a supplementary poll.

Mr Adeleke ultimately emerged victorious after the supplementary election held on 27 September 2022.

In February, Davido supported Mr Adeleke amid a crisis affecting the state’s local government areas.