Moses Bliss’s humble beginnings

Gospel singer Moses Enang, known as Moses Bliss, recounted on his Facebook page that he hawked pure water in Berger, Lagos, and Wuse, Abuja, during times of hardship.

He mentioned selling leaves for his mother in the market but left after winning a 2016 singing competition.

The singer added that while he hawked, he prayed, fasted, rehearsed, and practised, believing in his eventual success.

Moses Bliss, founder of Spotlite Nation, a Nigerian record label, rose to fame with his 2019 song ‘Too Faithful.’

Iya Niwe’s house

The CEO of Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, gifted veteran actress Abigail Oladeji, known as Iya Niwe, a new house.

Agidigbo FM announced on its Instagram page that the house was presented to the actress upon returning from Jerusalem.

Iya Niwe is known for her comedic roles in classic movies from the ’90s, such as ‘Agogo Idanile’ (1991) and ‘Osumare’ (1995).

In 2024, she revealed that she had taken up farming in her village due to financial difficulties but was persuaded by Mr Hamzat to quit and focus on her acting career.

RCCG OOU vs Jimmy Adekoya

The Redeemed Christian Fellowship (RCF) at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) removed Jimmy Adekoya, a former campus pastor and leader of the fellowship, from their WhatsApp group after he wedded his gay partner.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adekoya sparked controversy on social media after news of his marriage to Seamus O’Donovan surfaced online.

Mr Adekoya, a preacher, music director, and President of RCF, announced his removal on his Instagram Story.

He questioned the fellowship’s decision to remove him from the group and wished them success if his removal would bring them joy.

Dele Odule’s death rumour

Veteran actor Dele Odule debunked rumours of his death on his Instagram page.

The Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association President of Nigeria expressed disappointment and frustration with the baseless stories.

The 63-year-old further refuted claims that he was arrested for child molestation, addressing images of him in handcuffs.

The Osun-born actor debuted in 1986 and gained prominence after starring in the movie ‘Ti Oluwa Ni Ile.’

New Portable

Controversial singer Portable stated on his Instagram page that he had turned over a new leaf and was no longer seeking trouble.

This announcement followed Portable’s arraignment by the Ogun State Police Command before a Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting three officials from the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

He was granted a N2 million bail after pleading not guilty to a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, unlawful possession of weapons, and unruly conduct.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story post, the 30-year-old mentioned he needed money.

The Ogun-born singer rose to fame with his song ‘Zazzuh Zeh,’ featuring singer Olamide and dancer/singer Poco Lee.

Osupa, Femi Adebayo’s FUOYE honorary award

Nigerian Fuji musician Saheed Osupa and filmmaker Femi Adebayo received excellence awards from the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

They announced on their Instagram pages that FUOYE Vice Chancellor Abayomi Fasina presented the awards on behalf of the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts.

Osupa, 55, emphasised the importance of education during his acceptance speech, stating that it is a legacy that must be preserved and prioritised by all.

Adebayo appreciated the award organisers described and FUOYE at large for finding him worthy.

Osupa, also an actor, began his music career as a Fuji artist as a teenager in 1983 and released his first album titled ‘Fuji Fa Disco.’

Adebayo, 46, began acting in 1985, the same year he appeared in his father’s first movie, Ogun Ajaye. He is known for Jagun Jagun and Seven Doors, among others.

Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, revealed she met the late singer on 2go, a social media app.

In an interview with TVC, the mother of one stated she was 13 years old while Mohbad was 15, and they began their relationship as friends before progressing to lovers.

This was the second time Wunmi granted an interview since her husband died on 12 September 2023, whose death has been surrounded by several controversies.

Wunmi and her father-in-law had been at loggerheads over the paternity of Liam, Mohbad’s only child, among other issues ranging from properties to other matters.

Funke Akindele’s feminism

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele disclosed that despite being a feminist, she did not encourage women to be disrespectful to their husbands.

A feminist supports and advocates for gender equality, mainly focusing on women’s rights and empowerment.

In a viral video, while addressing skit maker Kamo State and his wife, she rejected the notion that women are the weaker sex, noting that they are strong and bold.

The 47-year-old urged men to treat women especially and not confine them to traditional roles of being in the kitchen.

The Lagos-born actress stressed the importance of women’s economic power, advising them to secure financial independence to support their husbands.

The mother of two started her career in the sitcom ‘I Need to Know’ and won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her.

Gbenro Ajibade became US citizen

Nollywood producer and actor Gbenro Ajibade announced on his Instagram page that he had become a certified United States citizen.

He shared photos from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office and expressed gratitude.

Ajibade previously married Nigerian-American actress Osas Ighodaro in June 2015. After four years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2019 and had a daughter together.

In 2019, Ajibade denied claims that he had married Ighodaro to acquire a US passport.

Ajibade, also a model, gained recognition in the film industry after playing the lead character in the popular soap opera.

Peller and Anthony Joshua

TikToker Peller announced on his Instagram page that British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua joined his live stream video on Instagram.

He posted a video capturing his hilarious and over-the-top reaction to seeing the two-time heavyweight champion in his live session.

Peller bragged about being a glorious child as he stopped his colleagues from responding to Joshua without him.

He appreciated Mr Joshua joining his live session and teaching professional boxing tactics.

The 19-year-old TikToker had held live sessions with Nigerian stars like Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Davido vs Osun police commissioner

Singer Davido retracted his statement against the Osun State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Abba, over the crisis rocking the state’s local government areas.

Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adelek,e is the state governor.

On his X page, Davido abused Mr Abba, accusing him of unprofessionalism and disrespecting the rule of law.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker later rescinded his statements, commended Mr Abba for supporting the rule of law, and urged efforts to ensure the upcoming local government election remained free of violence.

Yul Edochie vs DNA test

Controversial actor Yul Edochie stated on his Instagram page that any woman who kicked against a DNA test for her children was hiding something.

He advised men not to fall for any justifications provided by such a woman.

Edochie noted that a clear conscience had nothing to fear.

The 43-year-old joined Nollywood in 2005, starring in his first film, The Exquires, alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He got his breakthrough in 2007 after starring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie Wind of Glory.

Bobrisky vs Lawrence Oyor

Nigerian gospel artist Lawrence Oyor admitted he almost denied his hit song ‘Favour’ after seeing popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, dancing to it.

During his sermon on ‘Understanding Death’, Oyor confessed that watching Bobrisky dance along to ‘Favour’ left him in disbelief and nearly made him disown the song.

Bobrisky made a video of himself singing and dancing to the popular ‘Favour’ track earlier.

The gospel singer, known for songs like My Daddy My Daddy, To See You, and Eagles Fight, released Favour on January 9.

Yvonne Jegede vs ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast

Actress Yvonne Jegede warned people against involving her in the ongoing drama between ‘The Honest Bunch podcast and its lead host, Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel.

This newspaper reported that Nedu and The Honest Bunch faced criticism after reality star Aderombi ‘Deeone’ Martin alleged on the show that social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse was gay.

Jegede, mentioned in the saga, clarified that she had long moved on from her unpleasant experience with the podcast.

Jegede recounted how she suffered online trolling and harassment after appearing on the podcast while Nedu simultaneously posted promotional materials that fueled the negative attacks.

The actress stated that she had learned valuable lessons from her experience and hoped that Nedu would learn from his mistakes.

The 41-year-old film producer, model, and television personality became famous after appearing in the African Queen music video by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.

Portable vs Pasuma

In a now-deleted Instagram Story post, Portable appealed to Fuji music star Wasiu Pasuma to sponsor his trip to Mecca to thank God.

The singer posted chats between him and Pasuma after being granted a ₦2 million bail for assaulting Ogun government officials.

In response, Pasuma offered prayers for Portable, asking God to see him through his trying times and inquiring about how he could assist.

Fabian Blu vs Marlian Music label

Fabian Blu alleged in an interview on the ‘WithChude’ podcast that he was introduced to drugs during his time at Naira Marley’s Marlian Records label.

The singer, who signed the label in 2020 and left in 2022, described it as too gangster.

Blu claimed that his time at Marlian Records felt like being imprisoned.

During his stint at the label, owned by Naira Marley, the singer released five songs, including Instagram and Rolla Costa

He also collaborated with fellow Marlian Records signees, such as Zinoleesky and the late Mohbad.

