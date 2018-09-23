OsunDecides2018: Davido lashes out at INEC, Buhari

Related News

An exasperated David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, railed against perceived foul play in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The artist was on Twitter putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from tampering with the results of the election.

His tweets were aimed at sealing a victory for Ademola Adeleke, a Nigerian senator and Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate.

Mr Adeleke scored the highest votes by what could be the narrowest of margins in a gubernatorial election in the country’s history.

The senator’s 353 votes lead over Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress was however not enough to declare him winner. INEC said a supplementary poll will now hold on September 27.

After votes from all the state’s 30 local government areas were collated, Mr Adeleke won majority votes of 254,698 votes, while Mr Oyetola of the APC came a close second with 254,345.

Although the election was widely adjudged as peaceful and fair, a controversy that ensued over the results of a local government area may become the enduring memory most Nigerians would hold about the exercise.

The results from Ayedaade Local Government Area were altered upon arrival at the state collation centre in Osogbo hours after they had been publicly certified at the LGA collation centre by INEC’s own collation officer.

The controversial tampering saw a reduction of Mr Adeleke’s votes by 1,000 from 10,836 to 9,836.

The PDP and Mr Adeleke’s campaign are both protesting the substraction and alleging a broader conspiracy to deprive them of victory.

INEC strongly denies all allegations of unwarranted tampering of results or plots to subvert the verdict of Osun voters.

Davido escalated the complaints using his over four million followers Twitter handle.

He stomped for his uncle days before the election and has continued to canvass support for him.

Below are some of his tweets, including those that earned him a backlash from followers for being expletive:

You are a man of Integrity sir please do the right thing !! @MBuhari …. @inecnigeria @IsiakaAdeleke1 !! The People have spoken!! 🇳🇬🙏🏽🌍 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

The good people of Osun have spoken against no salaries for 3 years,against lack of empathy for pensioners, against fake elephant projects that doesn’t benefit our people.They have voted for a new dawn, the light is here, Imole de INEC should let the people’s will prevail in Osun — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

We are not joking on this election matter this time around

APC think say osun ppl be mumu

Noone can clap with one hand

Ajumose ni

Let deliver ourselves from these wicked Ajeles

#osunhasrapidlyliberated# @IsiakaAdeleke1 🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

They are planning now to declare the election inconclusive as a result of cancellation and violence in some p u bc the margin is too close, PDP must fight this injustice. We must come out to say no to this daylight robbery !!!! @inecnigeria — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

#OSUNDECIDES2018 The compromised @inecnigeria Official, Alao Mutiu Kolawole, that removed the results at Aiyedadde LGA to cover up INEC manipulation has been arrested by the @PoliceNG. He confessed that he was ordered to do the dirty job by her boss, Mrs Aderinoye. Thank you 🙏🏽 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

We have the original results for oshogbo ! @inecnigeria don’t try shit !! — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018